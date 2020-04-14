What is Jim Boylen’s coaching future with the Bulls? Arturas Karnisovas isn’t offering many hints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arturas Karnisovas has been busy since becoming the Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations, a title that didn’t become official until Monday.

He already has fired general manager Gar Forman, started to search for Forman’s replacement and beefed up the front office with two new hires in J.J. Polk from the Pelicans and Pat Connelly from the Nuggets.

While the front-office shake-up is well underway, one area Karnisovas still is determining is the future of coach Jim Boylen and his staff. The two have been in contact, which is expected to continue as Karnisovas begins evaluating the organization, and Karnisovas didn’t want to place a timeline on when he would determine Boylen’s future.

“I already started this process,” Karnisovas said during a conference call Monday. “I’m going to do my comprehensive evaluation of every department and make sure I give the right time because, as we all know, we’re limited right now in what we can do. Instead of being in the practice facility and being in Chicago, we are at home and on an audio call. So it makes it difficult.”

A few weeks before the NBA suspended its season, Boylen was confident in his position.