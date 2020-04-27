Wiederer: Phil Jackson’s handling of the Chicago Bulls’ bold personalities was indispensable in the march to 6 titles, as the latest ‘Last Dance’ episodes show

Jackson understood Pippen had to deal with his anger on his own terms, that he had to work past his displeasure with Bulls management and his contract situation in the manner of his choosing.

In the meantime, Jackson had to find other ways to steady the group. In that regard, Jackson’s coaching supervision deserves all the credit it has received and all the spotlight “The Last Dance” is shining on it.

Sure, here in Chicago, Jackson always had Michael and Scottie and, for the last three years, Dennis. And later in his championship-charmed life, he had Kobe and Shaq. But more important than just having those stars, Jackson had their respect, their trust, their buy-in.

He had unique connections with his players, each relationship a little different.

He had the special ability not only to strategize and motivate his teams to stay driven, but also to provide the figurative hugs when needed.

Jackson could recognize when the team’s energy was lagging or when a player needed some “me time.”

And in some cases -- such as the request for Jordan to bring back Rodman -- he knew how to empower and deploy his biggest team leaders.