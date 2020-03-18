Bears acquire Nick Foles from the Jaguars — giving Mitch Trubisky competition at quarterback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bears inherit a contract that isn’t going to tie them down for the long haul. Foles has a base salary of $15.125 million this season and can earn an additional $750,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses. A $5 million roster bonus for 2021 will be fully guaranteed in two more days, so basically it’s a $20.875 million investment for one season. If the Bears want to keep Foles moving forward, he’s set to earn a total of $20.625 million in 2021 -- including the $5 million roster bonus -- and $20.75 million in 2022.

How Nagy chooses to proceed with Foles and Trubisky will be interesting. Will Trubisky, whom Pace traded up to draft at No. 2 in 2017, have an opportunity to battle for his job? Or does Nagy deem that he has seen enough over the last two seasons and turn things over to Foles from the start?

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down NFL facilities, and it’s conceivable the offseason program as a whole could be wiped out. If that’s the case, teams might not gather until training camp. That’s why acquiring a quarterback with familiarity in the scheme and a history with coaches could help the Bears as they look to overhaul an offense that was dreadful in 2019.