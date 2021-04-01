Bears Chairman George McCaskey voted against 17th game, providing opposition to the NFL’s landmark move

In agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement in the spring of 2020, the players union granted the NFL an opening to lengthen the regular season in exchange for players receiving a larger guaranteed share of revenues, improved benefits, higher minimum salaries and additional reductions of work time.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, who is the president of the NFLPA, posted a piece on the NFLPA website emphasizing the ongoing push by players for a less demanding schedule. Tretter continues to spearhead an effort to continue reducing the preseason. In addition, he noted that a number of modifications made in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — with no on-field work for teams in May, June or July; the cancellation of preseason games; and a longer ramp-up phase before an abbreviated training camp began — were beneficial to players’ well-being.

“Maintaining some of these changes long-term is in the best interest of the game,” Tretter wrote.

The NFLPA has noted that concussions fell by 30% in 2020. Heat-related illnesses also dropped. Along with those developments, Tretter stressed that the league saw its highest-scoring regular season in history with an average of 49.6 points scored per game. Eighteen teams remained in playoff contention into Week 17 as well.