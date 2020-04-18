Bears cut Trey Burton — despite owing him $4 million guaranteed this season — as their tight end makeover continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chicago Bears aren’t waiting around to see if the hip surgery Trey Burton underwent last year will solve the groin issues that first popped up before the wild-card-round playoff loss to the Eagles and then kept him off the field for much of last season.

The team informed the veteran tight end Friday afternoon that he will be released, evidence the Bears had little faith they could squeeze even a little production out of Burton or they’re simply ready to move on after signing Jimmy Graham in free agency.

Burton, 28, joined the Bears in 2018 as one of the team’s marquee free-agent signings. He was coming off a Super Bowl title with the Eagles, and his role in “Philly Special” -- throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in the Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots. The Bears signed him to a four-year, $32 million contract, which made him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.