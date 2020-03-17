Bears’ expensive gamble on Jimmy Graham could throw Trey Burton’s job security into question

It was clear by season’s end that the revolving door at tight end had tested Nagy’s patience, and Pace emphasized on New Year’s Eve that the Bears would take the availability and dependability of Burton and Shaheen into account as they crafted their plans for 2020.

“We have to be honest with ourselves,” Pace said. “Availability is critical in our league. So we have to protect ourselves as a franchise too. That’s something we have to look at. We like those guys. They’re talented. But we need availability at the position as well.”

Shaheen’s future with the Bears was already tenuous. Graham’s arrival also might not be a good sign for Burton, who missed the Bears’ playoff loss in January 2019 with a groin injury that popped up a day before the game.

He eventually underwent sports hernia surgery, sat out the offseason program last spring and summer and pushed to get himself ready for the regular season. But he was never able to get back on track. His best game of 2019 was a meager three-catch, 24-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 2, and the Bears shut him down for the season in mid-November.