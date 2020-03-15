Bears in free agency: A position-by-position look the team’s biggest needs — and who is available

The NFL’s new league year is scheduled to begin Wednesday, ushering in the opening of free agency. The window for teams and players with expiring contracts to begin negotiating will start Monday. Before the frenzy intensifies, here’s our position-by-position look at the Bears’ wants and needs as they journey into free agency for the sixth time under general manager Ryan Pace.
Quarterback
Players with an expiring contract: Chase Daniel, Tyler Bray.
Players under contract for 2020: Mitch Trubisky.
Level of need: High.
Top-tier free agents: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston.
Other notable free agents: Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, Case Keenum, Marcus Mariota, AJ McCarron, Josh McCown, Colt McCoy, Matt Moore, Nate Sudfeld.
Biggest storylines: Brady will be the most-watched free agent by far as he decides whether to return to the Patriots for a 21st season or go the route of Peyton Manning and Joe Montana, heading elsewhere in search of another title. Brady figures to be the first domino to fall on the quarterback market, then triggering remarkable movement as nearly half the league has at least some level of uncertainty at the position. The Bears are believed to be driven to acquire, at the minimum, competition for Mitch Trubisky. The team has declined to say what it will do with the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s contract for 2021, and if they’re uncertain, how committed will they be to him in 2020?
Don’t be surprised if …: Ryan Pace winds up going the trade route to get a quarterback. The Bengals, who likely will draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, consequently will be trying to deal Andy Dalton, who is signed for this season at $17.7 million. The Jaguars also could look to move on from former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles a year after they signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract. Matt Nagy’s coaching staff has experience with both veterans.
Extra point: Nate Sudfeld could be an interesting option for the Bears, perhaps as a No. 3 rather than an immediate challenger for Trubisky. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo worked with Sudfeld with the Eagles and raved about him in the past. “That kid is going to be a really, really good football player,” DeFilippo told phillyvoice.com two years ago after leaving to become the Vikings offensive coordinator. “He’s a good football player right now. But I am telling you, that kid has a chance to be a really good football player.”
Running back
Players with an expiring contract: None.
Players under contract for 2020: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Ryan Nall.
Level of need: Low.
Top-tier free agents: Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake.
Other notable free agents: Carlos Hyde, Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard, Kareem Hunt (restricted), Chris Thompson, Frank Gore, Ty Montgomery, Javorius Allen, Spencer Ware, Theo Riddick, C.J. Prosise, Matt Breida.
Biggest storylines: Internally at Halas Hall, the optimism continues to grow regarding a potential Year 2 leap for David Montgomery, who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie while totaling 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Montgomery should benefit from the year of experience, not to mention the shake-up on the offensive coaching staff, which should help coach Matt Nagy back up his vows to rejigger and recommit to the running game. The Bears, with new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor weighing in, will also look for ways to squeeze much more out of Tarik Cohen as their joker back after Cohen’s production (669 yards from scrimmage) dipped 43% from 2018. Still, the Bears head into free agency feeling secure with their running backs.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears direct their free-agency focus elsewhere. In five previous offseasons under general manager Ryan Pace, the organization rarely has ventured into the running back department during its March shopping sprees. The most notable purchase came last spring when Pace guaranteed Mike Davis $3 million on a two-year, $6 million deal. For whatever reason, Davis never fit and rushed for just 25 yards on 11 carries before being released in November. Since 2015, the only other notable running backs Pace signed in free agency were Jacquizz Rodgers and Benny Cunningham, both targeted primarily for their special teams abilities.
Extra point: It’s hard to know what the market will be for Lamar Miller, who turns 29 next month and missed all of 2019 with torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee. The Bears don’t figure to be a serious suitor. But for what it’s worth, Miller rushed for 1,971 yards and added 85 catches for 672 yards during the two seasons (2014-15) he spent with Lazor as his offensive coordinator with the Dolphins.
Wide receiver
Players with an expiring contract: None.
Players under contract for 2020: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims, Reggie Davis, Thomas Ives, Alex Wesley.
Level of need: Moderate.
Top-tier free agents: Robby Anderson, Amari Cooper, A.J. Green, Emmanuel Sanders.
Other notable free agents: Nelson Agholor, Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess, Josh Gordon, Breshad Perriman, Paul Richardson, Demarcus Robinson, Jarius Wright.
Biggest storylines: Unless your last name is Cooper, Green or maybe Anderson, it’s a bad year to be a wide receiver coming out of contract. What is considered a generational college class at the position likely will lead many teams to wait for the draft to see what help they can add. The top free agents will get paid, but after that, teams will aim to bargain shop or simply wait to see what the draft provides. Some league evaluators are forecasting that 20 or more wide receivers could be selected in the first three rounds next month. The Cowboys are driven to keep Cooper, whom they acquired from the Raiders for a first-round draft pick in a 2018 trade. But the pending free-agent status of quarterback Dak Prescott has complicated matters for them.
For just the 3rd time in the Super Bowl era, the Bears own only 2 picks in the first 139 selections of the NFL draft
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears look for help at the position in the draft. In fact, it would be a mistake if the Bears, who hold eight picks, don’t look for help. Anthony Miller emerged during the second half of last season, showing off his playmaking prowess and long-term potential. But he also is recovering from shoulder surgery for the second straight offseason, and Riley Ridley struggled to prove he was ready for playing time as a rookie. The Bears are in need of more speed on offense, craving a player who can challenge the defense vertically. They should seek a bigger target than Gabriel, who was released last month.
Extra point: Getting a contract extension done with Allen Robinson remains a top priority. He’s entering the final year of his contract and has no remaining guaranteed money in the deal. Robinson has leverage from the standpoint that the team lacks any other consistent performers at the position. Without an extension before the start of the season, the sides could be headed toward a franchise tag stare-down a year from now.
Tight end
Players with an expiring contract: J.P. Holtz (exclusive rights), Bradley Sowell.
Players under contract for 2020: Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, Demetrius Harris, Jesper Horsted, Eric Saubert.
Level of need: High.
Top-tier free agents: Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron.
Other notable free agents: Tyler Eifert, Marcedes Lewis, Benjamin Watson, Charles Clay, Richard Rodgers, Jimmy Graham.
Biggest storylines: Even with an obvious glaring need at the position, it’s difficult to imagine the Bears will be willing to engage in the high-priced bidding wars that likely will ensue for players such as Hooper. Don’t forget: Trey Burton still has two years remaining on the $32 million contract he signed in 2018, with the Bears on the hook for $4 million guaranteed and up to $6.8 million overall in 2020. Still, for a sputtering offense that got next to nothing out of the tight end position last season, the Bears have to remain aggressive in free agency and the draft to make certain they upgrade their talent and depth. A patient approach in free agency might prove most prudent. As the market settles and the second wave of free agency begins, the Bears might be able to find a reliable veteran at a bargain price. It also will be interesting to see how the pursuit of Ebron unfolds leaguewide. The 26-year-old tight end had a career year in 2018 with 66 catches, 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Don’t be surprised if …: Adam Shaheen is not on the Bears roster come September. Shaheen is set to enter the final season of his rookie deal with an uphill climb to stick around. He has been injury prone and unreliable through his first three seasons, totaling just 26 catches for 249 yards while missing 21 games. That production is hardly befitting of a player selected with the 45th pick in the 2017 draft. And the Bears made clear when last season ended that availability would be a major focus in their evaluation.
Extra point: The Bears already have dipped into free agency at tight end, scooping up Demetrius Harris in February two days after the Browns cut him. In six years with the Chiefs and Browns, Harris never had 20 catches or 250 receiving yards in a season. So set your expectations accordingly. But Bears coach Matt Nagy has plenty of familiarity with his skillset and overall fit in the offense from their four seasons together in Kansas City from 2014-17.
Offensive line
Players with an expiring contract: Ted Larsen, Cornelius Lucas, T.J. Clemmings, Rashaad Coward (exclusive rights).
Players under contract for 2020: Charles Leno, James Daniels, Cody Whitehair, Bobby Massie, Alex Bars, Corey Levin, Dino Boyd, Sam Mustipher.
Level of need: Moderate.
Top-tier free agents: Bryan Bulaga, Anthony Castonzo, Jack Conklin, Demar Dotson, Graham Glasgow, Ronald Leary, Andrus Peat, Jason Peters, Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, Andrew Whitworth, Daryl Williams.
Other notable free agents: Kelvin Beachum, Austin Blythe, Ereck Flowers, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Mike Iupati, Alex Lewis, Michael Schofield, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Greg Van Roten.
Biggest storylines: High-level offensive linemen are always in demand, and while the draft has some well-regarded tackles, there should be no shortage of suitors for a strong group of blockers. The Bears are in need of a right guard to replace Kyle Long. Rashaad Coward started 10 games last season but didn’t develop as much as the team had hoped. The Bears have invested heavily in their line with contracts for Charles Leno, Bobby Massie and Cody Whitehair, so they will likely look for a modestly priced addition to work for new line coach Juan Castillo. Coach Matt Nagy has already stated he plans to keep Daniels at left guard and Whitehair at center. Castillo’s background suggests he likes athletic linemen.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears fill their need for a swing tackle by re-signing Cornelius Lucas, who started eight games last season. That matched the number of starts he had from 2014-2018 with the Lions, Rams and Saints. Lucas likely earned a decent contract with his performance.
Extra point: In an effort to build depth, the Bears could look to the draft to stabilize the tackle position, and adding one in the second round should be a consideration.
Edge rushers
Players with an expiring contract: Aaron Lynch, Isaiah Irving (restricted).
You have free articles remaining.
Players under contract for 2020: Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd, James Vaughters, Devante Bond.
Level of need: Moderate.
Top-tier free agents: Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, Bud Dupree, Shaq Barrett, Dante Fowler.
Other notable free agents: Kyle Van Noy, Vic Beasley, Robert Quinn, Markus Golden, Mario Addison, Kamalei Correa, Ziggy Ansah, Noah Spence, Dion Jordan, Terrell Suggs, Shaq Lawson.
Biggest storylines: The Bears have until Wednesday to wiggle out of the $13.2 million they’ll owe Leonard Floyd for 2020. They can do so by cutting the veteran pass rusher or making an effort to convince him to take a drastic pay cut. Floyd had only one sack over the final 15 games last season and has only 18\u00bd over his first four years. The Bears need much more out of their pass rush overall, and last season’s decline in sacks --down to 32 from 50 in 2018 -- merits concern. Even if Floyd were to remain on the roster, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, the Bears need to add depth at outside linebacker and have to be active in seeking more game-changing contributors.
Don’t be surprised if …: Vic Beasley becomes a top target for Ryan Pace. Beasley was drafted eighth in 2015, one pick after the Bears chose Kevin White. Beasley’s best season came in 2016 when he recorded 15\u00bd sacks, earned first-team All-Pro honors and helped the Falcons win the NFC. Beasley had only 18 sacks total in the three seasons since then. But some believe his top-level potential could be unlocked again if he lands in a new place with a coaching staff and teammates who quickly learn which buttons to push.
Extra point: The free-agent crop of pass rushers is fairly deep and solid overall. But that could tempt the Bears to wait out the first wave of free agency to see what bargains will be left. Pace did something similar last season at safety. After teams delivered eye-opening deals to Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Adrian Amos, Tyrann Mathieu and Lamarcus Joyner, the Bears reeled in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on a team-friendly, one-year, $3 million deal. The Bears’ approach, of course, will depend on what they decide to do with Floyd.
Defensive line
Players with an expiring contract: Roy Robertson-Harris (restricted), Nick Williams, Brent Urban.
Players under contract for 2020: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols.
Level of need: Moderate.
Top-tier free agents: Arik Armstead, Michael Brockers, Javan Hargrave, Quinton Jefferson, Chris Jones, Gerald McCoy, David Onyemata, D.J. Reader, Jarran Reed, Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Williams.
Other notable free agents: Vernon Butler, Mike Daniels, Jordan Phillips, Michael Pierce, Dontari Poe, A’Shawn Robinson, Derek Wolfe.
Biggest storylines: Some of the top options could be kept off the market with the franchise tag. There still would be some solid players with strong track records available and David Onyemata, while not a household name, could land a deal averaging more than $10 million per season. Like Akiem Hicks, Onyemata played college ball in Canada and began his NFL career with the Saints. On the surface, this might not appear to be a considerable need for the Bears. But depth is critical on the line and, at minimum, the team needs to have a player such as Nick Williams, who proved to be productive in a reserve role last season. Teams quickly run into trouble when they’re not well-stocked on both sides of the line.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears look for another player for the rotation even after placing a second-round tender on Roy Robertson-Harris. The second-round tender isn’t cheap -- it is projected to be worth about $3.4 million. That tender, though, gives the Bears the right of first refusal if Robertson-Harris were to sign an offer sheet with another team and bring in a second-round pick in return if they do not match the contract. If the Bears went with an original-round designation, they would have only the right of first refusal and would receive no compensation if they did not match the deal because Robertson-Harris was undrafted. If Robertson-Harris plays well this season, he will be a prime candidate for a multiyear deal.
Extra point: Nick Williams played well last season after Akiem Hicks was injured. Williams provided six sacks for a defense that didn’t generate a consistent pass rush. The 30-year-old journeyman could land a contract that averages close to $5 million per season.
Inside linebackers
Players with an expiring contract: Nick Kwiatkoski, Kevin Pierre-Louis.
Players under contract for 2020: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods.
Level of need: Low.
Top-tier free agents: Cory Littleton, Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert, Blake Martinez.
Other notable free agents: Sean Lee, Darron Lee, Christian Kirksey, Brooks Reed, Manti Te’o, Reggie Ragland, Jon Bostic, Deone Bucannon, Hardy Nickerson Jr., De’Vondre Campbell.
Biggest storylines: The Bears made a strong push to re-sign Danny Trevathan, locking the veteran linebacker up this week with a three-year extension that, according to a league source, could be worth up to $24 million. Trevathan has had a strong four-year run with the Bears, one of those rare, top-tier signees who made it to the end of a lucrative free-agent deal and then earned another contract. Trevathan has been a consistently productive linebacker plus a well-respected and energetic leader who has played a significant role in the ascent of the defense. Trevathan has missed 18 games over four seasons in Chicago and wound up on injured reserve twice, including last year with a serious left elbow injury. He will turn 30 this month. But Bears GM Ryan Pace expressed his admiration for Trevathan’s fire and tone-setting energy. “He’s such a great leader,” Pace said at the scouting combine last month. “He’s such a good player. Obviously when he was hurt last year, that hurt our defense for a multitude of reasons. But he’s an important part of what we’re doing.”
Don’t be surprised if …: Kwiatkoski becomes this spring’s Adrian Amos, a midround draft pick the Bears developed who has an opportunity to cash in big elsewhere. With the Bears casting a vote of confidence in Trevathan, Kwiatkoski will hit the open market and see what’s there for him. He’s in position for a solid pay day and a bigger role after taking advantage of his starting opportunities last season when Trevathan and Roquan Smith were out. Kwiatkoski’s development over four years with the Bears was impressive.
Extra point: Kevin Pierre-Louis turned out to be exactly the depth piece the Bears wanted in the linebackers room last year, a core special teamer with the ability to step in on defense in a pinch. A reunion for 2020 would make sense for both sides.
Cornerback
Players with an expiring contract: Sherrick McManis.
Players under contract for 2020: Kyle Fuller, Buster Skrine, Kevin Toliver, Duke Shelley, Tre Roberson, Stephen Denmark, Michael Joseph, Xavier Crawford.
Level of need: High.
Top-tier free agents: James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller, Chris Harris, Byron Jones, Logan Ryan.
Other notable free agents: Eli Apple, Bashaud Breeland, Ronald Darby, Jonathan Joseph, Bradley Roby, Aqib Talib, Trae Waynes.
Biggest storylines: The Bears created their largest need on defense when they released veteran Prince Amukamara last month, leaving them in need of a starter without a clear candidate under contract. The challenge is finding the next Amukamara, whom they bought on a one-year, prove-it deal in 2017 free agency. Amukamara then played well enough to earn a multiyear contract. The challenge will be finding a player with tangible starting experience and a decent track record and getting him at or maybe below market value. The opportunity to start for a strong unit will be appealing for a player seeking a short-term deal with a chance to make more down the road.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears use a draft pick to add competition. Pace has not invested heavily in cornerbacks via the draft. And if the Bears see one they really like in Round 2, that wouldn’t be a bad idea, even with their pressing needs on offense. If you consider former Bear Deiondre Hall a safety, the last time the Bears used a pick higher than a sixth-rounder on a cornerback was in 2014, when then-GM Phil Emery selected Kyle Fuller at No. 14.
Extra point: McManis has been a standout special teams performer for eight seasons. It’s possible he could return on a short-term deal, but he might be at the point in his career at which the Bears are hesitant to pay him much more than the veteran minimum. The good news for McManis is that the groin injury he suffered at the end of the season wasn’t too serious.
Safety
Players with an expiring contract: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson.
Players under contract for 2020: Eddie Jackson, Kentrell Brice.
Level of need: Moderate.
Top-tier free agents: Devin McCourty, Damarious Randall, Rodney McLeod, Karl Joseph, Vonn Bell, Anthony Harris.
Other notable free agents: Sean Davis, Tony Jefferson, Jahleel Addae, John Cyprien, Ibrahiem Campbell, Jimmie Ward, Tre Boston, Mike Adams, Kurt Coleman.
Biggest storylines: In January the Bears guaranteed Eddie Jackson $33 million on a four-year extension that runs through the 2024 season. That deal makes Jackson the league’s highest-paid safety but, consequently, also limits the resources the Bears will use to fill out the depth chart. Ideally they will seek a partner on the back end of the defense who can complement Jackson’s greatest strengths as a ballhawk. But that search might intensify most during the draft. General manager Ryan Pace has drafted the safety position as well as any other during his time in Chicago. He landed Adrian Amos in the fifth round in 2015 and scooped Jackson up in Round 4 in 2017.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears find a way to re-sign Deon Bush and offer him an opportunity to compete for the second starting spot. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was impressed with Bush upon his arrival a year ago, and the Bears could bring the 26-year-old safety on a team-friendly, short-term contract, giving him another shot to carve out a bigger role.
Extra point: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was solid but not spectacular playing on a one-year, $3 million deal last season. At this point, though, all signs point to a departure, with Clinton-Dix in line to join his fourth team in the last three seasons.
Specialists
Players with an expiring contract: Patrick Scales.
Players under contract for 2020: Eddy Pineiro, Pat O’Donnell.
Level of need: Low.
Top-tier free agents: Greg Zuerlein (K), Adam Vinatieri (K), Sam Martin (P).
Other notable free agents: Nick Folk (K), Dan Bailey (K), Britton Colquitt (P), Matt Bosher (P), Don Muhlbach (LS), Zak DeOssie (LS).
Biggest storyline: After the Bears spent the entire 2019 offseason immersed in a high-profile hunt for a placekicker, they appear determined to give Eddy Pineiro every opportunity to hold on to the job he won last summer. Pineiro’s first NFL season was a roller coaster. His game-winning 53-yard field goal to beat the Broncos as time expired in Week 2 was undoubtedly the high point. Pineiro, though, also suffered through a slump in which he missed four field goals in a span of seven attempts in October and November, shaking coach Matt Nagy’s faith in him. Pineiro ended the year by making his final 11 field-goal attempts. But only two of those kicks came from beyond 35 yards. The Bears might bring in competition for Pineiro. But if they go down that road, they are unlikely to spend much to do so.
Don’t be surprised if …: The Bears reach an agreement to re-sign Patrick Scales, bringing him back for his sixth season as the long snapper. Scales has signed a one-year deal with the Bears in each of the last three years.
Extra point: Pat O’Donnell signed a two-year deal worth $3.5 million last offseason and rewarded the Bears with one of his best seasons. He averaged a career-best 40.7 net yards per punt and dropped 26 of his 80 punts inside the 20.
___