Bears to release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd after signing Robert Quinn to a reported 5-year, $70 million contract

As versatile as Leonard Floyd was for the Bears, he wasn’t the kind of Swiss army knife on defense that was going to justify a $13 million salary this season for a team that has a snug salary cap and a host of needs on offense.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise Tuesday when the team informed Floyd he will be released, making the former first-round draft pick a free agent one day before the start of the new league year. The Bears made the move after agreeing to terms with Robert Quinn on what the NFL Network reported is a $70 million, five-year contract with $30 million guaranteed.

Floyd becomes the second first-round pick under general manager Ryan Pace to leave with unfulfilled expectations after 2015 top pick Kevin White, a wide receiver that is currently out of football. The Bears traded up to No. 9 in 2016 to get ahead of the Giants and select Floyd, projecting him as the kind of player that would energize their pass rush. He had seven sacks in 12 games during his rookie season but then totaled only 11 \u00bd more over his next 42 games, getting just one sack in the final 15 games of the 2019 season.

