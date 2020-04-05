Behind the screens: Coronavirus concerns push Bears staff and players to make contingency plans for a virtual offseason program and draft weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a typical NFL year, Matt Nagy would be gearing up to meet his Bears team in a couple of weeks for the offseason workout program at Halas Hall.

Instead, he’s likely to be greeting them through a webcam.

That’s the reality for NFL teams as concerns about the coronavirus require people to stay at home. Offseason programs for returning head coaches were set to begin April 20, and the NFL draft is still on schedule for April 23-25. But Illinois has extended its stay-at-home order through at least April 30.

So Nagy, Bears general manager Ryan Pace and their staffs have been working to ensure players’ workouts and meetings and draft operations can be run remotely.

The Bears coach has four computers set up in his home office and has become a pro at FaceTime as he figures out how to lead a team from behind his screens. “Efficiency” was his buzzword as he considered what it will take to install his offense from afar.