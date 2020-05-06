Below the Waterline: Social media hustling becoming more prevalent

Professional tournament fishing has come to a grinding halt, but that doesn’t mean that sponsors and advertisers still do not expect impressions and coverage of their products.
Professional anglers, who get paid to promote, cannot sit on their hands and actually more than any other time have to get creative on how they do that.
Younger anglers see hustling on social media as just part of the game. But seasoned pros have stepped up in a big way to get involved as well.
No matter if you own a store, restaurant or are a pro fisherman, social media that includes web, video and podcasts has never been more important. Seeing those that “get it” are still raising the bar for their respective brands. A lot could be learned here.
Watching social media posts from Instagram, Facebook and even Tik-Tok has kept the fishing industry going the last few months. Live takeovers on Facebook, websites and Instagram are crucial now.
Anglers go one-on-one, fish a new lake with a new technique, have fun just fishing, and keep the brands that they support front and center are still winning. Although, big cardboard checks and trophies will have to wait a bit longer.
As a fan of fishing, most enjoy the new. Today, it is one place where their personalities get showcased front and center.
Those who are excellent in front of the camera shine and those who are new to the game muddle their way through it. But honestly, experience in front of the camera makes all of them even better for those days they get back on the weigh in stage.
No doubt, someone who is great catching fish may or may not be a good teacher and talking to a camera is much more difficult than talking to another person. Some are naturals but others struggle, and it’s fun to watch them all get better over time.
Young anglers are not afraid of the camera and seasoned pros do not have much problem with it either as they have done it so much it becomes second nature. But honestly I have been super impressed with the young guns who are cutting their teeth in every aspect even without a tournament being part of the deal.
This past weekend I dedicated some time watching every video I could both from seasoned veterans like Bill Lowen, Matt Herren, Rick Clunn, Mike McClelland, Gerald Swindle and Bobby Lane but also a bunch from newbies like Drew Benton, Stetson Blaylock, Cody Meyer and Patrick Walters.
I even watched my buddy and Major League Fishing pro Tommy Biffle get into the fray. The pros are hungry to get back on the water in a tournament setting, but seeing them in a comfortable and relaxed environment is refreshing as well.
Local weekend anglers are in the same quandary too. They can fish a few lakes that have opened, but tournaments are not allowed and rest assured we sure miss them.
Actually, I believe we will have more license sales and more folks on the water moving forward as those who may have not fished in awhile are doing so now, and if our local ramps are any indication this could be the shape of things to come.
It is not all bad news. Fishing businesses are doing well as a result of the lockdown and e-commerce is booming. Although most cannot go to their favorite store they are using the Internet and e-commerce destinations are having record months.
That doesn’t help local businesses but it does help keep anglers excited about going to the front door.
This week, I have spoken to a lot of companies and it seems those that have domestic products only are doing well. Still there are those who get their products from China and many are struggling getting in their products.
Even though consumers and some leaders will be shouting to buy only American products it won’t be a flip of the switch in fishing. It sounds good to buy only US brands, but remember that our products cost more so be prepared to pay more too and some of our favorite products are not made here.
Also, many great American companies have products made domestically and overseas as well. That is a Catch 22 in the fishing business and availability will drive prices from now on. Time will tell how this will shake out.
Without ICAST, the fishing industry trade show, manufacturers will have to be creative launching new products more than ever before.
We are already seeing some promotion on Facebook and Instagram and manufacturers might have to shift gears moving forward and do so in a timely manner to get sales.
It appears we will be locked even deeper into our cell phones and the Internet in fishing even when the dust clears. Like most industries we are a big ship and they are hard to turn on a dime.
The way folks are adjusting — and I include local businesses in this — we do have a bright light at the end of the tunnel.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
