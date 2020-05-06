Below the Waterline: Social media hustling becoming more prevalent

Actually, I believe we will have more license sales and more folks on the water moving forward as those who may have not fished in awhile are doing so now, and if our local ramps are any indication this could be the shape of things to come.

It is not all bad news. Fishing businesses are doing well as a result of the lockdown and e-commerce is booming. Although most cannot go to their favorite store they are using the Internet and e-commerce destinations are having record months.

That doesn’t help local businesses but it does help keep anglers excited about going to the front door.

This week, I have spoken to a lot of companies and it seems those that have domestic products only are doing well. Still there are those who get their products from China and many are struggling getting in their products.

Even though consumers and some leaders will be shouting to buy only American products it won’t be a flip of the switch in fishing. It sounds good to buy only US brands, but remember that our products cost more so be prepared to pay more too and some of our favorite products are not made here.