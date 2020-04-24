Benson: From 'cribs' to animal heads, NFL Draft just what we all needed to see

The strangest thing happened Thursday night. A live sporting event actually took place and was broadcast across the country.
OK, there weren't two teams competing against each other. No one hit a home run, sank a 3-pointer or scored a goal. Roger Federer didn't slice a perfect backhand to the edge of the court nor did Tiger Woods stuff an approach shot within a foot of the hole.
In due time, those moments will return. Everyone agrees the sooner, the better. But we must be patient and diligent and not return before the medical experts tell us it is safe.
Still, when 7 p.m. arrived Thursday, it almost felt like Christmas for sports fans. While "The Last Dance" was much needed when the documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' sixth title in 1998 debuted last Sunday on ESPN, the NFL Draft offered something much different.
Mystery.
Intrigue.
Not knowing for certain what would happen.
In other words, all the things that make sports so much fun and have been missing for what seems like an eternity (it can't be just six weeks, can it?) as we all stay in our homes because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Many of us were like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. We headed to the basement to find out who our favorite teams picked and what the NFL will look like whenever it returns.
The NFL Draft has become almost as must-see TV as the Super Bowl for hard-core football fans. The league has turned the event into an extravaganza that brings together thousands of fans each year along with millions at home.
While the draft used to be held in New York, the NFL has moved it around to generate more buzz and excitement. Pure marketing genius. This year would have been the ultimate from the showbiz capital of the world, Las Vegas.
Instead, the first "remote" NFL Draft was held. Players were confined to their homes along with coaches and general managers. There was no walking across the stage for the No. 1 picks to greet Goodell and give him a bear hug. Everyone seemed to abide by the new rules of no more than 10 people in one place.
The first round Thursday lasted a little more than four hours and proved to be just what everyone needed.
One of the most enjoyable things through this whole pandemic has been seeing inside people's houses, whether it be newscasters or entertainers. You can call us nosy, but what else has there been to do?
The hands-down winner Thursday for the nicest place was Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. His Arizona mansion with a view of the mountains through endless windows was breathtaking. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke for everyone on Twitter when he wrote: "I’m trying to have a crib like Kliff!"
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's "crib" was pretty unique, too. Zimmer, an Illinois State graduate, appeared to be renting a hunting cabin in northern Minnesota complete with mounted animal heads on the walls. Not sure if Zimmer bagged those himself or not.
Goodell's man cave in his basement looked OK, but nothing out of the ordinary. He started the draft wearing a sportscoat with no tie, but midway through changed into a pullover sweater. You half expected the commish to make another wardrobe change toward the end (perhaps a Hawaiian shirt like Chiefs coach Andy Reid), but he stuck to the sweater.
Speaking of clothing, what did everyone make of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III chilling out and wearing a bathrobe when the Raiders took him with the No. 12 selection? That was hilarious. Evidently, Ruggs was paid by Old Spice to wear its bathrobe to promote the company's donation to the United Way.
Many criticized the NFL beforehand for not delaying the draft. Thankfully, the league decided to go ahead on the original date. The current situation isn't going to change much in the next month, so things would have been the same in May or June.
Rounds 2 and 3 were held Friday night with rounds 4-7 set for Saturday (11 a.m. on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC). Hopefully, Kurt Warner will get more air time on the ESPN/NFL Network co-broadcast than he did Thursday night. For a while it appeared the former Rams quarterback either lost his remote connection or went to bed.
Maybe Warner needs to set up in Kingsbury's crib or ask Reid for a spare Hawaiian shirt.
