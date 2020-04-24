Benson: From 'cribs' to animal heads, NFL Draft just what we all needed to see

The NFL Draft has become almost as must-see TV as the Super Bowl for hard-core football fans. The league has turned the event into an extravaganza that brings together thousands of fans each year along with millions at home.

While the draft used to be held in New York, the NFL has moved it around to generate more buzz and excitement. Pure marketing genius. This year would have been the ultimate from the showbiz capital of the world, Las Vegas.

Instead, the first "remote" NFL Draft was held. Players were confined to their homes along with coaches and general managers. There was no walking across the stage for the No. 1 picks to greet Goodell and give him a bear hug. Everyone seemed to abide by the new rules of no more than 10 people in one place.

The first round Thursday lasted a little more than four hours and proved to be just what everyone needed.

One of the most enjoyable things through this whole pandemic has been seeing inside people's houses, whether it be newscasters or entertainers. You can call us nosy, but what else has there been to do?