Benson: Growing number of players in transfer portal won't ruin college basketball

Ever see the counter that shows the national debt? It updates so quickly your eyeballs start to hurt after watching it for about 30 seconds.

Go to usdebtclock.org and check it out. It's actually kind of frightening when you think about it.

Well, welcome to the 2021 college basketball transfer portal. Names are continually being added on a daily basis that it's causing severe angst among coaches and fan bases.

As of Monday morning, the portal was approaching 1,200 names. If you consider there are 357 Division I men's teams with 13 scholarships each, that's more than 25% of the players.

And it's only going to go much higher with many forecasting about 2,000 players by the time this all shakes out. That would be almost double the number that switched schools a year ago.

More players are going into the portal than ever before because the NCAA is expected to pass a rule next month that allows players to transfer one time without having to sit out a season (unless granted a waiver, which were becoming ridiculously commonplace).

The days of seeing a player wear the same uniform four years are dwindling.