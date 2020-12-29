Benson: Keith Fisher III's absence becoming more painful every game for Illinois State

CHICAGO — When Keith Fisher III announced he was opting out of this season for Illinois State's basketball team because of COVID-19 concerns for his family, you knew it would be a big loss for the Redbirds.
How big is becoming painfully evident every game that ISU plays.
ISU's front-line defense has taken a beating since the first game against Ohio State. Sunday and Monday at Gentile Arena put an exclamation point on that as the Ramblers abused the Redbirds inside in back-to-back games while winning, 90-60 and 86-55.
That dropped ISU's record to 3-5 with the average margin of defeat 23.0 points.
With 6-foot-9, 260-pound space eater Cameron Krutwig feasting on the Redbirds' interior, Loyola scored 40 and 48 points in the paint in the two games. The Ramblers shot 57.1% from the field on Sunday, then 59.6% on Monday. You don't do that relying on perimeter jump shots.
But it's not like this is the first time it's happened to ISU this season. Ohio State had 50 paint points. Murray State put up 40. Paint points don't even include free throws made after getting fouled in the lane.
Howard Fleming Jr. basket waved off as Loyola leads Illinois State, 39-23, at halftime. Poor half for Redbirds. pic.twitter.com/MJjaP52UFq— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 27, 2020
Fisher was the defensive glue ISU desperately needed inside. Without him, there is not much experience in the frontcourt — and going against someone like Krutwig made that apparent.
ISU can't afford a hangnail sidelining any of its main frontcourt guys. Dusan Mahorcic, the most physical big lat 6-10 and 235 pounds, had to sit out the first three games with a back injury. Abdou Ndiaye missed both games against Loyola after slicing his finger while cooking. No kidding.
Mahorcic got an education guarding Krutwig the past two games. Krutwig isn't just a big dude clogging up the lane. He is super skilled and a great passer. He's given opposing bigs fits the last three years and has a great chance to earn the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player.
Junior college transfer Alex Kotov and UMass transfer Sy Chatman have been major disappointments for ISU. Kotov didn't play Sunday and Chatman sat out Monday. Why? Obviously, ISU head coach Dan Muller doesn't feel he can trust them. For what has been seen so far, you can't blame him.
In a perfect world, ISU would have seniors Fisher, Taylor Bruninga and Matt Chastain in the frontcourt. Unfortunately, Bruninga and Chastain were forced to retire after last season with chronic injuries.
Instead it has been left to Mahorcic, Ndiaye and redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko. Mahorcic has enjoyed a couple good games. He should be fine. Mahorcic got a little too excited trying to prove himself against Krutwig on Sunday and was replaced in Monday's starting lineup by freshman Alston Andrews. Mahorcic gives up about 30 pounds to Krutwig and probably will be very sore the rest of this week.
Sissoko is playing more minutes than he should at this stage of his development, but there's not many other choices. Andrews likely would have been redshirted if the NCAA didn't give an extra year of eligibility to players. He isn't nearly ready to square up with someone like Krutwig, but to Andrews' credit he didn't back down.
Muller played some small ball Monday. Loyola quickly realized the mismatch and 6-6 Tate Hall took a smaller defender inside for an easy layup.
It is understandable what Fisher did. He is looking after his family, which includes a daughter who was born a week after last season's MVC Tournament. You have to respect a guy for that.
Yet there is no denying his departure couldn't have come at a worse time, especially with ISU coming off a 10-21 season. The Redbirds were counting on him to lead the whole team, but more importantly to help the front-line players alongside him gain much needed experience without placing too much on their shoulders.
If Fisher leaves during the offseason, you can add a body and plan around that. When he leaves in early November and three weeks before the season begins, tough luck.
ISU won't see Krutwig again unless the Redbirds and Ramblers meet in the MVC Tournament at St. Louis. While Krutwig is the best big in the league, he isn't the only one.
Missouri State's Gage Prim is another hulk inside at 6-8, 250. Then there's UNI's Austin Phyfe at 6-9, 235. Phyfe was a first-team all-league choice last year. Bradley's Ari Boya is 7-1 and plays next to 6-7 Elijah Childs, who is also very physical.
Muller has to figure out something to stop the leaky interior defense. Krutwig said Loyola thought the Redbirds would play some zone Monday, but ISU never did. Muller is hesitant to use any zone defenses because the limited practice time this season brought on by COVID-19 hasn't allowed the Redbirds much of an opportunity to get it ready.
In games when ISU has gone zone, it hasn't worked well.
Can this season be saved? Absolutely. Only eight games have been played. ISU's players might not like the fact they won't have another game until Jan. 9 at Evansville if no game is added this weekend. Valparaiso had to postpone a two-game series at Redbird Arena because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
The Redbirds need to use the extra practice time to figure out something on defense. They're not going to win many games allowing opponents to shoot better than 50%.
No team is.
