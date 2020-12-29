Benson: Keith Fisher III's absence becoming more painful every game for Illinois State

Instead it has been left to Mahorcic, Ndiaye and redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko. Mahorcic has enjoyed a couple good games. He should be fine. Mahorcic got a little too excited trying to prove himself against Krutwig on Sunday and was replaced in Monday's starting lineup by freshman Alston Andrews. Mahorcic gives up about 30 pounds to Krutwig and probably will be very sore the rest of this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sissoko is playing more minutes than he should at this stage of his development, but there's not many other choices. Andrews likely would have been redshirted if the NCAA didn't give an extra year of eligibility to players. He isn't nearly ready to square up with someone like Krutwig, but to Andrews' credit he didn't back down.

Muller played some small ball Monday. Loyola quickly realized the mismatch and 6-6 Tate Hall took a smaller defender inside for an easy layup.

It is understandable what Fisher did. He is looking after his family, which includes a daughter who was born a week after last season's MVC Tournament. You have to respect a guy for that.