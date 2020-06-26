Benson: Now that we've got sports coming back, it would be nice if some fans could return

As Tiz the Law crossed the finish line, jockey Manny Franco stood up from the saddle and yelled, "Yeahhhhh!"

Normally, the roar of the Belmont Park crowd would have dwarfed out Franco. But with only a few workers and handlers around, Franco's scream came through loud and clear to everyone at home who made the Belmont Stakes the most watched sports program of the week.

And it provided the realization that it will be a long time until things are really back to normal.

NASCAR is beginning to allow spectators to return in much fewer numbers. The PGA Tour is supposed to have reduced capacity of fans in a couple weeks at The Memorial. Hearing some applause for a daring pass on the curve or a 50-foot birdie putt will be welcomed.

MLB got its act together this week. Baseball finally will resume on July 23. However, it's not clear yet if or how many fans will be allowed back in the ballparks.