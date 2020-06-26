Benson: Now that we've got sports coming back, it would be nice if some fans could return

Let's be clear right off: Having live sports back on our big-screen TVs is glorious. If Santa is reading, this guy doesn't even need any presents this year. This will do.
Even if you don't particularly enjoy golf or auto racing, seeing something these past few weeks where you don't know the winner makes viewing sports fun again.
How many times can you watch the Cubs win the 2016 World Series or the Bears roll to the 1985 Super Bowl without falling asleep? You basically know every play already.
Kris Bryant isn't going to throw that slow grounder past Anthony Rizzo for the final out. Walter Payton isn't going to score a touchdown he desperately wanted (that's still amazing).
NASCAR and the PGA Tour have proven you can hold events somewhat safely in the COVID-19 climate. That is a good sign for the other sports that will soon follow, although with recent outbreaks in the South and West it might be time to keep your fingers crossed.
Yet something was striking when watching Tiz the Law motor down the stretch for a triumphant victory in last Saturday's Belmont Stakes.
As Tiz the Law crossed the finish line, jockey Manny Franco stood up from the saddle and yelled, "Yeahhhhh!"
Normally, the roar of the Belmont Park crowd would have dwarfed out Franco. But with only a few workers and handlers around, Franco's scream came through loud and clear to everyone at home who made the Belmont Stakes the most watched sports program of the week.
And it provided the realization that it will be a long time until things are really back to normal.
NASCAR is beginning to allow spectators to return in much fewer numbers. The PGA Tour is supposed to have reduced capacity of fans in a couple weeks at The Memorial. Hearing some applause for a daring pass on the curve or a 50-foot birdie putt will be welcomed.
MLB got its act together this week. Baseball finally will resume on July 23. However, it's not clear yet if or how many fans will be allowed back in the ballparks.
Team competition, more than individual sports like golf and auto racing, truly needs some fans around. If the Cubs and Cardinals are playing in Busch Stadium with only the players and umpires, how weird is that going to be for us watching at home?
Back to the NBA. Just imagine LeBron James getting in the passing lane and making a steal. He gets up to full speed churning up the court and throws down a thunderous dunk ... to the applause of no one.
Welcome to Sports 2020.
Again, this is so much better than reliving past great games. That got old in about Week 2 of being sheltered at home. If there can be a safe way to get as many fans in the parks as possible, the atmosphere for the competitors and those in TV land will be so much better.
Heck, at this stage it even would be cool to hear some over-served goofball yelling, "You Da Man!"
NASCAR: The Pocono Organics 325 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. Saturday): It's doubleheader weekend at the Poconos with The Pocono 350 set for 3 p.m. Sunday on FS1. You can almost hear Ernie Banks saying, "Let's race two!"
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship (CBS, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday): The first two weeks of the PGA reboot have featured down-to-the-wire finishes and ridiculously low scores. Don't be surprised to see someone (can you say Rory McIlroy?) throw a 58 or 59 on the board.
