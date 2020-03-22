Benson: Pantagraph won't be the same without 'true captain' Randy Kindred

You ever wonder how the Chicago Bears felt when Walter Payton retired? Or how about the New York Yankees as Derek Jeter finally bid goodbye to the pinstripes?

Well, our "captain" is leaving. Randy Kindred won't be a stranger because, luckily, his words will still grace our pages and he will share a press row seat every now and then.

Yet as the Bears and Yankees found out when they lost their superstar, the place just won't ever be the same again.

I started at The Pantagraph on June 9, 1981, fresh out of the University of Illinois. Thought I was pretty big stuff, too, coming from a Big Ten school.

It didn't take long to realize as long as Randy Kindred was around I was never going to be the best sportswriter at this newspaper. That was OK, too, because in almost 39 years, I really haven't read anyone who is better than him — not just at The Pantagraph, but ANYWHERE in the country.

The coaches whom we interact with regularly already realize this, but many of you who just know us by our words don't. As great a writer as Randy is, his contribution to The Pantagraph and those of us who have been lucky enough to work with him goes far beyond that.