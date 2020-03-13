Benson: Sports fans, we are about to embark on 'Groundhog Day' without Ned Ryerson greeting you daily

Jim Benson Reporter Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Jim Benson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sports fans are about to find out how weatherman Phil Connors felt waking up every day on "Groundhog Day."

Let's only hope our wait to get back to the real world doesn't last quite as long.

According to blogger Wolf Gnards, funnyman Bill Murray's character in the 1993 film was trapped waking up on Feb. 2 for eight years, eight months and 16 days.

Don't know about you, but the thought of not seeing another NCAA Basketball Tournament or Masters until 2028 isn't laughable, especially at this moment.

Thursday was the day the sports world came to a crashing halt. While Wednesday was the first domino when the NBA suspended play, Thursday was Armageddon as the NCAA, NHL, MLB and PGA Tour joined the growing list in stopping games indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR and IndyCar were going to hold races for the next two weekends without spectators. They could have brought in new audiences who didn't have any other sporting event to watch. But both organizations called off those races Friday, which is the right call under these never-before-seen circumstances.

March Madness has suddenly turned into March Sadness.