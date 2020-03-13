Benson: Sports fans, we are about to embark on 'Groundhog Day' without Ned Ryerson greeting you daily

Sports fans are about to find out how weatherman Phil Connors felt waking up every day on "Groundhog Day."
Let's only hope our wait to get back to the real world doesn't last quite as long.
According to blogger Wolf Gnards, funnyman Bill Murray's character in the 1993 film was trapped waking up on Feb. 2 for eight years, eight months and 16 days.
Don't know about you, but the thought of not seeing another NCAA Basketball Tournament or Masters until 2028 isn't laughable, especially at this moment.
Thursday was the day the sports world came to a crashing halt. While Wednesday was the first domino when the NBA suspended play, Thursday was Armageddon as the NCAA, NHL, MLB and PGA Tour joined the growing list in stopping games indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR and IndyCar were going to hold races for the next two weekends without spectators. They could have brought in new audiences who didn't have any other sporting event to watch. But both organizations called off those races Friday, which is the right call under these never-before-seen circumstances.
March Madness has suddenly turned into March Sadness.
Ever since I was young, the plan has been to stock up on M&Ms and Orange Crush while watching the NCAA tourney. The enjoyment only increased through the years as more and more tourney games were shown on television. Heck, I even purchased the DirecTV NCAA Tournament package one year for $49.99 in a bribe so my youngest daughter didn't go to Florida on spring break (which would have meant a week of no sleep for her parents).
When Turner Sports hooked up with CBS in 2011 and you could basically watch any tournament game you wanted at no extra cost, all was right with the world.
A couple years ago, those plans were altered when I went to Las Vegas for the first two rounds of the tourney with my late father. That was a memory that will be in my heart forever. Came home with a couple bucks, too, which made it even sweeter.
So what are sports fans supposed to watch for the next couple weeks or maybe, heaven forbid, couple months with no games?
Haven't checked to see if Curling Night in America will be postponed indefinitely or not. Horse racing is still being held throughout the country, although watching that might not be good for your financial outlook in the long run.
No doubt many of the sports-specific networks will be showing games from past NCAA tournaments or MLB, NBA and NHL games along with PGA Tour events and motor sports.
There still will be talking heads on daily, such as loudmouths Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, telling viewers how much NCAA president Mark Emmert or MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is screwing things up and how they would have handled the situation no one has ever faced before.
Maybe the best course of action is to take a walk or run, hit some golf or tennis balls, reintroduce yourself to your significant other.
Going back to "Groundhog Day," Ned Ryerson won't be greeting you every day on the street corner. Life will go on without sports.
Just to get through these trying times, though, it might be a good idea to stock up on some M&Ms and Orange Crush. Luckily, that isn't flying off the store shelves like toilet paper.
Contact Jim Benson at jbenson@pantagraph.com.