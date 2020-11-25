Benson: This is the wrong way to start a college basketball season

Throw in UMass Lowell, which plays ISU on Saturday and Ohio State on Sunday, and you've got a little Thanksgiving round-robin no one could have predicted.

Yes, every five minutes something seems to change. Monday was particularly chaotic.

First, Arizona State announced it wouldn't play Baylor on Wednesday at an event in Connecticut because the Bears' coach, Scott Drew, tested positive. Then Baylor decided to stay home.

Around the same time, Tennessee said it was pausing after positive tests inside its program, including 66-year-old head coach Rick Barnes. Oregon also decided not to make the long trip to Connecticut while Ole Miss called off its multi-team event.

Duke and Arizona had to cancel their season-opening games after their opponents had a COVID-19 stoppage. Later in the day, Utah and Wichita State hit the sidelines.

There are 357 Division I teams, and by Wednesday at least 50 weren't practicing.

Many schools, such as ISU, decided not to fly this season. But many teams this week did get in the sky to play games that won't matter a bit in their quest to make the NCAA Tournament field in March.