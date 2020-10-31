Benson: Time for governor, IHSA to stop acting like kids and start thinking about the kids

Tinkering with hoops is another story. Remember, March Madness began here in Illinois, regardless what the NCAA wants you to believe.

"All My Children" is no longer a soap opera on ABC, but it has been reenacted here in the Land of Lincoln. The current episode began on Tuesday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Public Health had moved basketball from medium risk to high risk. Thus, Pritzker said the basketball season was being put on hold until the metrics of the coronavirus — such as positivity and hospital rates — started to decrease and it would be deemed safe to play.

Even though Pritzker didn't say why basketball was medium risk Monday and suddenly high risk Tuesday, pausing for a while to get things under control seemed plausible. COVID-19 appears to be digging in its heels for a long battle until a vaccine is produced. That second wave we kept hearing about has arrived.