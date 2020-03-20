Benson: Vacation dream of watching hoops, MLB openers won't be happening

The Sox opener at home against the Kansas City Royals was going to be the start of something special. It was actually going to be enjoyable watching the Sox again with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone describing a fun-filled season.

Flipping channels around from Thursday to Sunday — watching all the MLB games possible and topped off with the Elite Eight contests on Saturday and Sunday — was going to make the fingers ache working the remote so much.

It's a pain that would have felt wonderful.

Instead, watching the season two finale of "A Million Little Things" on Thursday night figures to be the TV highlight of vacation week.

Hey, you can only watch so much HGTV. Pretty soon you're not sure if Ben and Erin from "Hometown" live in Laurel, Mississippi, or is that Drew and Jonathan of "Property Brothers" fame?

The coronavirus pandemic has made all of us feel like we're living in a weird Quentin Tarantino film. We're praying the end isn't going to be something you didn't see coming.

At least if we were confined to our homes and there were plenty of sports content to choose from, this would all be a little more tolerable. Many have turned to viewing some of their favorite games from the past.