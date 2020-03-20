Benson: Vacation dream of watching hoops, MLB openers won't be happening

The idea seemed so good around January. Genius, in fact.
Taking a week of vacation the last week of March meant one thing — plenty of time down in the man cave staring at a 60-inch hi-def while watching maybe the four best sports days of 2020.
The NCAA Tournament would be down to its Sweet Sixteen starting Thursday and continuing Friday. These eight games typically are some of the best of the season, with the top teams and occasional Cinderella battling to get to the Elite Eight on the weekend.
When I covered Illinois in 1989, the Midwest Regional semifinals in the old Metrodome in Minneapolis might have been the two best games ever played at an NCAA Tournament site in one night. The Illini pulled away late to oust Louisville, while Syracuse edged Missouri. The NBA talent on the floor that night was off the charts with four teams ranked in the top 12.
Thursday also would happen to coincide with the earlier-than-usual beginning to the MLB season. Being a Chicago White Sox fan meant closing your eyes watching the Cubs win the 2016 World Series while your team was in the middle of a long, long rebuild.
Finally, there was some light on the horizon. The White Sox made great offseason moves, combining needed veteran talent such as Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnacion with a young nucleus of Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito and rookie Luis Robert.
The Sox opener at home against the Kansas City Royals was going to be the start of something special. It was actually going to be enjoyable watching the Sox again with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone describing a fun-filled season.
Flipping channels around from Thursday to Sunday — watching all the MLB games possible and topped off with the Elite Eight contests on Saturday and Sunday — was going to make the fingers ache working the remote so much.
It's a pain that would have felt wonderful.
Instead, watching the season two finale of "A Million Little Things" on Thursday night figures to be the TV highlight of vacation week.
Hey, you can only watch so much HGTV. Pretty soon you're not sure if Ben and Erin from "Hometown" live in Laurel, Mississippi, or is that Drew and Jonathan of "Property Brothers" fame?
The coronavirus pandemic has made all of us feel like we're living in a weird Quentin Tarantino film. We're praying the end isn't going to be something you didn't see coming.
At least if we were confined to our homes and there were plenty of sports content to choose from, this would all be a little more tolerable. Many have turned to viewing some of their favorite games from the past.
That just doesn't really excite me. I was at Rosemont Arena in 2005 when the Illini made a dramatic comeback and beat Arizona in overtime to reach the Final Four.
When it was shown this past week on Big Ten Network, the thought of watching it again wasn't that enticing. I lived through it, and the replay couldn't come close to experiencing it up close. Not a chance.
We could be stuck in this new world for a while. Maybe the weather will break soon and at least we'll be able to get outside and take a walk or run or maybe get in a round of golf, while keeping a socially accepted safe distance from others.
To keep sane, though, it might be prudent to just give in and watch all 456 episodes of "Law & Order." Lenny's smart-aleck comments will kind of grow on you.
