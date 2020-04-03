Benson: White Sox fans will miss Ed Farmer's dry wit along with 'Light it up!' home run call

Ed Farmer won't be listed among legendary Chicago baseball broadcasters such as Harry Caray, Jack Brickhouse, Ken Harrelson, Steve Stone and Pat Hughes.
No shame in that. Face it, that's a pretty difficult group to crack.
Yet, for those of us who root for the White Sox, Farmer was our guy. He was Chicago South Side all the way through, growing up a couple blocks from where my grandmother used to live on the city's southwest side. Farmer went to St. Rita High School and realized his childhood dream of playing for the White Sox, making the American League All-Star team and setting a club record at the time with 30 saves in 1980.
How cool is that?
Later, Farmer rejoined the organization in the front office and eventually worked his way into the radio broadcasting booth. For the last 29 seasons, Farmer has called games first as an analyst next to John Rooney before taking over play-by-play duties when Rooney left to join the St. Louis Cardinals after the Sox ended an 88-year drought and won the World Series title in 2005.
Farmer's dry wit and signature "Light it up!" call for a White Sox home run were something we've become accustomed to hearing and enjoying.
Unfortunately, Farmer won't have a 30th year as a White Sox announcer this season. He passed away Wednesday night in California at age 70.
Farmer shined when he was working with Rooney, a consummate play-by-play guy who knew how to set up his sidekick. Like many former players, Farmer wasn't quite as good as the No. 1 guy. It's a difficult transition. The best play-by-play voices let the analyst dissect the action.
Too often Farmer, like many former players, wanted to do the analyst job as well as the play-by-play duties. Once a ballplayer always a ballplayer.
That didn't seem to bother his partner for the last 12 years, Darrin Jackson. In fact, Farmer and Jackson used to zing barbs back and forth at each other like two brothers bickering. It was easy to tell they liked each other and were comfortable talking as if they were sitting in the upper deck watching the game by themselves.
With the White Sox in the midst of a huge rebuild the last couple years, that only made the announcers' jobs more difficult trying to hold the attention of listeners. Farmer and Jackson did their best to keep the broadcasts entertaining, but also informative.
The fact the White Sox made some moves this winter to strengthen the roster and go from rebuilding to contending — whenever this season gets started — makes the news of Farmer's passing all the more difficult.
Farmer battled polycystic kidney disease — an inherited disorder in which cysts form in clusters mainly around kidneys, eventually keeping them from functioning properly — most of his life. He got a transplant from one of his brothers in the early 1990s that Farmer said saved his life.
A strong advocate for Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's organ donation program, Farmer was beloved around Major League Baseball. The tributes that came pouring in Thursday showed what a good guy he was.
RIP, Farmio. Thanks for sharing your love of the game and the White Sox. Your voice will be missed.
PHOTOS: Longtime White Sox announcer Ed Farmer
