Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren says the decision to postpone fall sports ‘will not be revisited’

“Many of our medical staffs did not think the interventions we had planned would be adequate to decrease the potential spread even with very regular testing,” he said.

Warren noted rising transmission with “little indication from medical experts that our campuses, communities or country could gain control of the spread of the virus prior to the start of competition,” he said.

Warren also described a worry about a spread to athletes with the return of the student body.

That sentiment has been backed up this week by outbreaks at North Carolina and Notre Dame, where students returned to campus and more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the schools to pivot on their educational plans.

Warren also mentioned the uncertainty of long-term effects from the virus, including cardiomyopathy. NCAA chief medical adviser Brian Hainline had noted at least 12 athletes had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

He also cited concerns about contact tracing and the inability in contact sports to socially distance from others. He said the conference foresaw logistical concerns of “frequent and significant disruptions to the practice and competition calendar” due to contact tracing and quarantining.