Bloomington runner Vicente Adame finds way to make up for postponed Boston Marathon

BLOOMINGTON — There was no Heartbreak Hill to grind through starting around the 20-mile mark. The cheers along the way didn't come from thousands, either, but instead from family members and a couple friends.

If Vicente Adame of Bloomington couldn't compete in his first Boston Marathon on Monday, what he called the "Blo-ston Marathon" came to him on the streets of Bloomington.

The 47-year-old Adame decided the day before he would run 26.2 miles on a loop down Grove and Washington streets starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Dressed in a black top and shorts on a perfect morning for running, Adame did the loop almost 11 times before finishing in 3 hours, 21 minutes, 43 seconds, well below his goal of 3:30:00.

"Obviously I was looking forward to doing Boston, but I'm glad I did it (in Bloomington)," he said. "I think I would have regretted if I hadn't done it. When you're fully trained for it you just want to complete it no matter what."

For only the second time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon wasn't held on Patriots Day (the third Monday in April). The COVID-19 global pandemic pushed the race back until September.

After receiving an email from the race committee about the postponement last month, Adame said he was "in complete shock and didn't believe it."