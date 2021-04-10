Bowling for ratings: Fox-PBA partnership a success so far

"Viewers can more easily understand the oil patterns, they can understand the strategy of the players as they spin the ball," said Bill Wanger, who heads up Fox's scheduling and programming. "Another thing that is quite appealing to people is if a bowler doesn't get a strike, and he's trying to pick up a spare, we have statistics on the screen that show the odds of picking it up."

The bowlers themselves are also getting to show their own personality with pre-match introduction videos, so that viewers get to know them better.

Fox's Rob Stone, who is a staple of their college football, basketball and soccer coverage, is also the network's bowling announcer. Stone said doing the sport has ended up being a refreshing outlet for him to do something different.

"It's a sport that I was thrust into that was not on my radar, but it's now a part of my life that I couldn't imagine not having on my resume," he said. "It's very much a happy place. For me when I get there and I see the faces and the athletes, it's got kind of as homey feel for me that it's just completely unexpected."

Stone said he has had Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart ask him about the sport when they are working in the college football studio, which shows the ability it has to get new fans involved.