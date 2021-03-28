Sterling enthusiast opens boxing club in his garage

After taking a couple of years off from the sport, the gloves are back on for Alex. He stepped outside the ring for a few years to concentrate on school, but when he got better grades and came back to the sport, it didn't take him too long to renew his goals: Alex has hopes of turning professional, and wants to compete in the amateur Golden Gloves, or maybe even qualify for the Olympics.

Helping his family is another reason Alex returned to the ring; he wants to help his mother recover from health issues, and the money that can be made in the boxing scene can do just that if he continues to succeed.

"I want to do boxing to help my mom out to get surgery, and to help us get a better life to have a nice, great time," Alex said.

Alex also helps train some of the club members, most of them young children who find the sport fascinating and enjoy the physical challenge.

Cousins April Avalos, 9, and Jade Ruiz, 10, both of Sterling, enjoy throwing punches at the bags. By the end of February, the cousins were working on perfecting their footwork in Steve's ring.

The punching bags, though, are the most fun, the cousins said.

"It's fun to do," April said. "If someone punches with you (on the other end), you can punch it back. It's really fun."