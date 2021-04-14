Brad Underwood adds length and athleticism to Illinois’ roster with the signing of 2 recruits and the transfer of Florida’s Omar Payne

Illinois’ basketball roster is in flux as players have transferred and others decide whether to use their future eligibility. But coach Brad Underwood firmed up a strong incoming recruiting class Wednesday.

On the first day of the regular signing period, Illinois announced four-star forward RJ Melendez and three-star guard Brandin Podziemski have signed their letters of intent, while the news of former Florida forward Omar Payne’s transfer became official.

Melendez and Podziemski join four-star forward Luke Goode, who signed in November during the early signing period, in a 2021 recruiting class that ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 28th nationally in 247Sports.com’s composite ratings.

“One of the things we set out to do in this class is continue to add size, length, shooting and athleticism in our perimeter spots. We’ve succeeded,” Underwood said on a video conference with reporters Wednesday. “We hit a home run with this group with guys who work hard. They happened to wait, but we’ve been recruiting them. We can’t always control when athletes sign. For us, it’s not what time they do it but who they are and how they fit us.”