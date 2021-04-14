Brad Underwood adds length and athleticism to Illinois’ roster with the signing of 2 recruits and the transfer of Florida’s Omar Payne

Illinois’ basketball roster is in flux as players have transferred and others decide whether to use their future eligibility. But coach Brad Underwood firmed up a strong incoming recruiting class Wednesday.
On the first day of the regular signing period, Illinois announced four-star forward RJ Melendez and three-star guard Brandin Podziemski have signed their letters of intent, while the news of former Florida forward Omar Payne’s transfer became official.
Melendez and Podziemski join four-star forward Luke Goode, who signed in November during the early signing period, in a 2021 recruiting class that ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 28th nationally in 247Sports.com’s composite ratings.
“One of the things we set out to do in this class is continue to add size, length, shooting and athleticism in our perimeter spots. We’ve succeeded,” Underwood said on a video conference with reporters Wednesday. “We hit a home run with this group with guys who work hard. They happened to wait, but we’ve been recruiting them. We can’t always control when athletes sign. For us, it’s not what time they do it but who they are and how they fit us.”
Illinois will lose juniors Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who said they will forgo their remaining eligibility to pursue professional careers, and freshman guard Adam Miller, who entered the transfer portal. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is waiting to learn more about the NBA draft workout schedule as he contemplates turning pro.
Senior guard Trent Frazier announced he will explore the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility to possibly return for another season, which the NCAA is granting all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Underwood sounded pleased with the roster additions.
Melendez, a 6-foot-7 wing, played his last three high school seasons in Florida after moving from Puerto Rico. He averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior and is a composite top-100 national recruit, as is the 6-7 Goode.
Melendez “is still continuing to grow,” Underwood said. “He has tremendous length, extreme athleticism and is a terrific shooter. He’s very good on the defensive end with that length. He’s a unique shot blocker, a very high-IQ player.”
The 6-5 Podziemski, from suburban Milwaukee, was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin after averaging 35.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists as a senior while shooting 60.4% from the field and 43.4% on 3-pointers. He set his school’s single-game scoring record with 50 points and scored 47 in a state playoff game.
Podziemski is ranked 158th nationally in the composite but is No. 72 in 247Sports’ own rankings.
“Brandin can play on the ball, he’s very crafty with the ball,” Underwood said. “He has great size and physicality about him.”
The 6-10 Payne has a 7-foot-5 wing span and brings more length to the frontcourt. He played in 24 games with eight starts as a sophomore for the Gators, averaging 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, and he ranked second on the team with 29 blocked shots.
“He’s got that wiry strength and length,” Underwood said. “Very few guys have a 7-5 wing span. You’re talking about a guy who can react quickly. He’s got good hands and good shot blocking.”
Loyola adds 3 players
New Loyola coach Drew Valentine announced the addition of three players to the Ramblers roster, including a pair of Ivy League graduate transfers: 6-7 forward Chris Knight from Dartmouth and 6-7 guard Ryan Schwieger from Princeton. Loyola also signed incoming freshman Saint Thomas, a 6-6 forward from Nebraska.
“We felt like we needed to add some experience to our roster in addition to building toward our future,” Valentine said in a statement. “All three of these guys are high-character young men who are about the right things. They will fit in with our culture seamlessly.”