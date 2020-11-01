Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

The slumping Bears had another ugly third period. Wims was ejected right before Foles threw an interception that turned into Lutz's tiebreaking 39-yard field goal with 5:04 left.

Chicago had just 43 yards during the scoreless quarter despite receiving the second-half kickoff. It has been outscored 49-7 in the third on the season.

"The start of that third quarter, I didn't like, I don't like," Coach Matt Nagy said, "and it's been a theme. So trust me, we're looking at it. We've done different things in how to adjust that, and it's weird that it just keeps happening."

Even with the empty third period, the Bears were right in the game heading into the fourth — thanks to their stout defense.

INJURIESSaints: DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) got banged-up late in the first half and walked off the field. ... WR Michael Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, missed his sixth straight game because of two separate injuries sandwiched around a one-game suspension. ... The Saints were also without WR Marquez Callaway, who caught caught eight passes for 75 yards last week against Carolina.