Bryant open to new deal, knows time as Cub could wind down

They helped lead the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016, ending a drought that dated to 1908. But the organization is in transition.

Chicago won the NL Central last season and made the playoffs for the fifth time in six years only to manage just one run while getting swept in two games by Miami. The Cubs haven't advanced in the postseason since 2017.

Hoyer was promoted from general manager when Theo Epstein stepped down as president of baseball operations, and ace Yu Darvish got traded to San Diego. Bryant said he was surprised by that deal and sad to lose a pitcher who was “really coming into his own here and feeling comfortable and starting to goof around and talk with all of us.”

Darvish isn't only big name gone from the Cubs. Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber signed with the Washington Nationals. Bryant, Rizzo and Báez all are facing uncertain futures, and it's unlikely the team will keep all three.

“I just kind of go back on what I've said in the past," Bryant said. "I don't have anything else to add. There are a lot of really good friends here — not just teammates, but really good friends and good people. I just enjoy taking the field and being here alongside these guys every day. Never taken that for granted, and I won't start now.”