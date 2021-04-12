Cardinals rookie Oviedo proves he is ready for his closeup

Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget apologizes for using anti-gay slur

Oviedo made five starts for the Cardinals in 2020, and in those 24 2/3 innings almost nine out of every 10 pitches were either his fastball or slider.

The changeup intrigued his coaches.

“Needs to be thrown a little bit more,” Shildt said.

The curveball had once been an asset.

“Also, needs to be throw more to develop,” Shildt said.

In “main street” games, Oviedo would have veered toward the standards to have success and get results so he could audition for the team. To give him the chance to work on pitches away from the scoreboard and the big stage, he spent time workshopping away from it. That is where he gained confidence, learned to improvise with the off-speed pitches and brought that north.