Chairman Tom Ricketts says he’s ‘pumped’ about Cubs’ 2021 chances while speaking on the ‘complicated’ process of playing during the pandemic

“Just to let the situation in Arizona kind of calm down a little bit,” he said. “Ultimately the players decided we’d be better off to get started, and we had to do it on pretty short notice, so the logistics of getting 150 people down there right away — about 75 players and 75 staff (members) — was complicated.

“But then, in putting together all the protocols, the league has a 100-page list of protocols … so it was complicated getting everyone in (to camp) and complicated getting everyone into the park. We had to figure out all the pod seating. We sell out all our games regardless, whether there is limited seating or not. So managing expectations of all our fans is a challenge, but it’s off to a great start.”

While everything is a work in progress in 2021, Ricketts said “hopefully by the end of the summer, it will feel pretty normal” for all concerned.

Ricketts said last year that owners were suffering “biblical” losses during the pandemic, but he wasn’t asked Wednesday about the Cubs’ financial issues stemming from the loss of gate revenues in 2020 and the start of 2021. The Cubs dealt ace Yu Darvish in the winter in a cost-cutting move and have not invested much of the savings back into free agents. The 2021 payroll is estimated at $158 million, according to FanGraphs, down from $180 million at the end of 2020.