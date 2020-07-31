Champaign won the bid to host the IHSA basketball state finals, but will they be played?

That would require a drastic decrease in the state's surging positive virus cases this summer. It was also need to coincide with new guidelines issued from the governor allowing much higher numbers than 50 to gather at one site.

Even if that sudden turnaround were to occur, there may be a scheduling conflict with procuring the building at the height of the Big Ten Conference basketball season.

"It will be a challenge, for our collegiate hosts especially, to try to manipulate a timeframe that we've created," Anderson said. "We're creating ending dates that don't match up with our contracts. The odds of being in State Farm Center, if we're restricted to the limits that we are, the percentage isn't very good."

Anderson said there may be some flexibility in the listed dates for each season. The basketball season, which begins with preseason workouts, is currently set to run from Nov. 16-Feb. 13.

"We have some limited wiggle room regarding the calendar for winter sports," Anderson said. "November 16 is really hopeful thinking on our part. It's likely closer to early or mid-December. If there is an opportunity for a state series, that could modify some of these ending dates."