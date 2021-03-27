Chen wins 3rd straight worlds, beating Olympic champ Hanyu

Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No one has had the jumping mastery of Chen. His "Quad King" reputation is well founded, and he landed his five four-rotation jumps with what NBC analyst Johnny Weir dubbed "technical wizardry." But there was more to it: an intensity, even a ferocity, as if Chen was conquering each quad rather than simply completing them. Plus a balance of artistry and technique that has improved since 2017, when Chen won his first of five successive U.S. titles.

Even the look on his face at the conclusion of his free skate was intensely focused rather than celebratory.

Besides, Chen had to await Hanyu's performance, which was, for the Japanese star, rather pedestrian. He opened up on two jumps, had sloppy landings on others, and seemed to know it was not nearly enough when he shook his head before taking a bow and leaving the ice.

Hanyu, whose artistry is unmatched among today's men, might not have been at his best physically.

"Coming into this competition I have been working a lot on my quad axel and so I have overworked my body," he said. "So it is important to get my body well. I want to go back to practicing it again. I want to be the very first person to land it cleanly in an official competition."