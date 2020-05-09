Chicago Bears are interested in former Saints offensive lineman Larry Warford, who was cut Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bears added veteran Ted Ginn Jr. to the mix last week, a speed receiver who figures to contribute this season. And now the team is believed to have at least some interest in another former Saints player.

A league source said the Bears are at least considering pursuing guard Larry Warford, whom the Saints cut Friday, clearing a spot for first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz and considerable salary-cap space at the same time.

Warford, who turns 29 next month, was selected to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons, all with the Saints, after spending the first four years of his career with the Lions.

The Bears signed Seahawks 2016 first-round pick Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract for the minimum, and general manager Ryan Pace said the plan was to have him work at right guard after he spent the majority of his career in Seattle at right tackle. Pace indicated the team liked Ifedi when he came out of college, and the team is optimistic he will be a good fit. The Bears also have Rashaad Coward, who started 10 games last season after Kyle Long was injured, and Alex Bars, the former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame.