Chicago Bears have drafted 31 QBs in the Super Bowl-era — and only 1 has made 100 regular-season starts

The Chicago Bears have drafted 31 quarterbacks during the Super Bowl era, beginning with the 1966 season, and only one has gone on to make 100 regular-season starts in the NFL. That was Jim Harbaugh, selected in the first round with the 26th pick in 1987.

The Bears have used a first-round pick on the position five times in that span, choosing Mitch Trubisky, Rex Grossman, Cade McNown, Harbaugh and Jim McMahon. Grossman and McMahon are the only two to make a Super Bowl appearance, with the latter winning.

A snapshot of the Bears’ picks at the position in the Super Bowl era.

2017: Mitch Trubisky, No. 2 (Round 1)

Trubisky had a 29-21 record as a starter in the regular season and made two playoff appearances. The team declined the fifth-year option in his contract in May, and he departed in free agency, signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky was added as a Pro Bowl alternate following the 2018 season.

2014: David Fales, No. 183 (Round 6)

He attempted five passes in three seasons with the team. Fales last appeared in a game as a member of the New York Jets in 2019.

2011: Nathan Enderle, No. 160 (Round 5)