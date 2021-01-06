Chicago Bears in the playoffs: How they compare with Sunday’s wild-card opponent, the New Orleans Saints

11: Fractured ribs, as well as a collapsed lung, suffered by Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Weeks 9 and 10. He missed four games with the injuries. In the three games since he returned, he completed 60.9% of his passes for 746 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions for a 94.7 rating.

16: Career postseason starts for Brees. His 17th will tie him for 10th in league history among quarterbacks with Jim Kelly and Roger Staubach.

10: Days needed for Saints running back Alvin Kamara to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Kamara will miss practice all week, but he can attend Zoom meetings. If he remains asymptomatic, he can return for the game Sunday.

21: Touchdowns for Kamara — 16 rushing and five receiving — the most in the NFL. His 1,732 combined yards (932 rushing, 756 receiving, 44 kickoff return) ranked third in the NFL behind the Titans’ Derrick Henry and the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook. Kamara had 67 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards in the previous meeting with the Bears.