Chicago Bears in the playoffs: How they compare with Sunday’s wild-card opponent, the New Orleans Saints

The Chicago Bears turned their attention from a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the regular-season finale to Sunday’s wild-card matchup with the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
As they gear up for the NFC playoff game, here’s a look at the teams by the numbers.
The Bears in 2020
3: Teams since 1970 to earn a playoff berth despite a six-game losing streak: the 1970 Bengals, the 2014 Panthers and the 2020 Bears.
1991: The last time the Bears won at the Superdome. Jim Harbaugh completed 5 of 22 passes for 61 yards, and Brad Muster and Neal Anderson combined to rush for 110 yards in a 20-17 win. The Bears also beat the Saints on the road in 2005 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., one of the Saints’ temporary homes after Hurricane Katrina.
1,010: Career completions for quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He is one of three quarterbacks to hit the 1,000-completion mark with the Bears, along with Jay Cutler (2,020) and Harbaugh (1,023). In contrast, Drew Brees has 6,017 completions in the regular season and 403 in the postseason during his 15 years with the Saints.
139: Tackles for inside linebacker Roquan Smith, ranked sixth in the NFL. He also had four sacks, seven passes defended and two interceptions. Smith’s status for Sunday is in doubt after he suffered an elbow injury against the Packers.
18: Takeaways for the Bears defense, ranked 25th in the NFL. The Bears had 10 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Smith and Tashaun Gipson lead the Bears with two interceptions apiece. The Bears didn’t get a takeaway when they played the Saints earlier this season.
102: Catches for Allen Robinson, a career high, with 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. His two catches on five targets against the Packers, however, was a season low. Rookie Darnell Mooney was second on the Bears with 61 catches for 631 yards, but his game status is in question after he suffered an ankle injury Sunday.
Watch now: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make their mark on the NFL and Green Bay Packers record books — and on the Chicago Bears
1,070: Rushing yards for second-year running back David Montgomery, tied for fifth in the NFL. His 1,508 combined yards also ranked fifth. His 4.3 yards per carry, however, was tied for 29th. He had eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
93.8: Field-goal percentage for kicker Cairo Santos, the best season in Bears history with 10-plus attempts. He made 30 of 32 field-goal attempts to top Robbie Gould’s 89.7% in 2008 and 2013. Santos also set a Bears record with 27 straight made field goals.
56.4: Percentage of trips into the red zone that the Bears scored a touchdown, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. They scored on 1 of 5 trips into the red zone against the Packers. They will look to better that number against a Saints defense that had a 68% red-zone percentage, ranked 29th.
The Saints in 2020
6: Consecutive Saints victories in the series with the Bears, including a 26-23 overtime win in Week 8 on Nov. 1. The Bears lost their last game in New Orleans 20-12, the 2017 game in which Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered his career-ending leg injury.
11: Fractured ribs, as well as a collapsed lung, suffered by Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Weeks 9 and 10. He missed four games with the injuries. In the three games since he returned, he completed 60.9% of his passes for 746 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions for a 94.7 rating.
16: Career postseason starts for Brees. His 17th will tie him for 10th in league history among quarterbacks with Jim Kelly and Roger Staubach.
10: Days needed for Saints running back Alvin Kamara to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Kamara will miss practice all week, but he can attend Zoom meetings. If he remains asymptomatic, he can return for the game Sunday.
21: Touchdowns for Kamara — 16 rushing and five receiving — the most in the NFL. His 1,732 combined yards (932 rushing, 756 receiving, 44 kickoff return) ranked third in the NFL behind the Titans’ Derrick Henry and the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook. Kamara had 67 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards in the previous meeting with the Bears.
7: Games played by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas after he was limited by injuries and a one-game disciplinary benching for a fight with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He missed the previous Bears game. He has been on injured reserve the last three weeks with an ankle injury but could return for this game.
4: Consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Thomas before this season. That included 125 catches for 1,405 yards in 2018 and 149 catches for 1,725 yards in 2019, both years he was named an All-Pro. He has 40 catches for 438 yards this season.
26: Takeaways for the Saints defense, tied for third in the NFL, including 18 interceptions, tied for the most. They have allowed 310.9 yards per game and 5.0 yards per play, both fourth-best in the league.
13½: Sacks for Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson, tied for second in the NFL with Aaron Donald. He also has 25 quarterback hits. Cameron Jordan is second on the team with 7½ sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Khalil Mack leads the Bears with nine sacks.
Across the NFL
6: Playoff teams that won at least 12 games, tied for the most in a postseason with 2003, 2011 and 2019. They are the Chiefs (14-2), Bills (13-3), Packers (13-3), Steelers (12-4), Saints (12-4) and Seahawks (12-4).
7: Teams in the playoffs that did not make the postseason in 2019. They are the Bears, Browns, Colts, Rams, Steelers, Buccaneers and Washington.
14: Playoff berths, including 11 division titles, for the Packers since NFL realignment in 2002. In that span, the Bears have five playoff berths and four division titles.
9: Playoff teams that have won at least one Super Bowl since 1999. The Bears are not one of those teams.
41: Career postseason games for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the NFL’s all-time leader. He also holds the records for postseason passing yards (11,388) and touchdown passes (73).