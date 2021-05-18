Chicago Bears rookie Dazz Newsome already is showing the gift of gab: ‘If they want to shut him up, they’re going to have to knock him out’

“The night before, he was always putting on pads so he’d be ready for the next day. He was always punctual for that,” Lloyd said.

Myron laughed when reminded of it.

He would check on Dazz while he was sleeping and, “I’m like, ‘Man, why he got all this stuff (on)?’ He’s got all his stuff on except his helmet and shoulder pads. … He’d have his jersey on sometimes, but he’d always have his pants and his pads on.

“After that, I just stopped messing with him. That’s part of his game routine, I guess.”

Myron recalled another routine: how Dazz would never eat until after the game, “except the little orange they give him at halftime.”

“I don’t know why,” Myron said. “He never ate anything. It definitely wasn’t nerves because he wasn’t never scared of nothing.”

That attitude carried through to Dazz’s years at Hampton High School and on to North Carolina, where he spent four seasons.

Despite his smallish frame (the Bears list him at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds), his father said, “He’s fearless.”