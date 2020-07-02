Chicago Cubs expand COVID-19 testing to the families of players and coaches

The Chicago Cubs is expanding its efforts in the battle against the coronavirus by inviting the families of uniformed personnel to participate in testing.
Cubs President Theo Epstein said Thursday the wives of several players have been through the testing process. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy revealed Wednesday that he spent 30 days quarantined after testing positive and wanted to share his experience with players and their families.
“As players return, we’re talking to them and their families about ways we can leverage our resources,” said Epstein, adding that the families will have access to the Cubs’ entire medical team.
Also, hundreds of team employees will be asked to provide “as much support as possible for players’ families while players are going back and forth to work,” Epstein said.
In addition to the health and safety protocols set by Major League Baseball, the Cubs have expanded their safety efforts at Wrigley Field to enhance social distancing.
They will use the home and visitors clubhouses and create more spacing between lockers. The weight room and conference rooms were moved outdoors to provide more safety.
“I’m sure we’ll make a lot of adjustments on the fly as theory becomes reality,” Epstein said. “We’ll start to see what it’s like to conduct a spring training of sorts with these new protocols in place.”
Epstein understands that, despite the team’s efforts, there are no guarantees everyone will avoid the virus.
“The pandemic is in control of the whole world right now,” Epstein said. “This is merely an exercise to see if we can put on a baseball season safely, and so it deserves all of our best efforts. Full attention is the responsibility that we take very seriously.
“And we know that if it turns out that we can’t put on a baseball season safely, then we won’t proceed. But for now, we move forward.”
Epstein praised Hottovy for sharing his experience and for his desire to help others. He said Hottovy, 38, “sounded like an elderly person, fighting for his breath” during his battle.
“We hope that by sharing his story, it provides a stark and sobering reminder for all of us in the industry to take this extremely seriously,” Epstein said. “We’re responsible not only for our own health and well-being, but for everybody in the game and their families, players, staff, media and fans.”
Epstein also confirmed the Cubs have formed a diversity committee that held its first meeting, less than a month after he stated his intention to do so in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned his own hiring methods.
“The way the committee was structured and chartered, it has real authority and a real opportunity to make a difference in several important areas where we have real room for,” Epstein said.
“I don’t want to get out ahead and let our words get out ahead of our actions. We’ll keep you updated as we turn our aspirations into real action within the organization.”
