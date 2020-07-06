Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant and David Ross express concerns with MLB’s COVID-19 testing delays: ‘You just can’t hiccup with this’

“It’s (six) days without knowing,” said Bryant, who said he often fears for the health of his wife and infant son. “If we really want this to succeed, we’re going have to figure that out.

“I’ve wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would feel comfortable. But honestly, I don’t really feel that way, which is why I’m trying to keep my distance from everybody and wear a mask so that we can get this thing going.”

If the testing issues are resolved, players’ worries could increase again once the season starts July 24 and they begin traveling by plane and eating room service on the road.

“Who knows what people are doing, especially on the other teams too,” Bryant said. “You’ve got to rely on everybody in this whole thing, and if we can’t nail the really easy part, which is right now and just our players, we’ve got a big hill to climb.”

Bryant said he feels obligated to play, especially for those who can’t see the Cubs in person or have low spirits caused by the pandemic.

“If we can play a baseball game in front of nobody, we kind of have obligation to do that,” Bryant said. “And I feel pretty proud to be able to do that safely.