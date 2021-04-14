Chicago Cubs look to take the series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers after another wild game between the rivals

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will end Round Two of their grudge match this afternoon with the series finale in Milwaukee.
Jake Arrieta faces Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who is 0-1 despite allowing only one earned run on two hits over 12 1/3 innings in his two starts.
The season is early, but it’s already shaping up to be a wild rivalry between the Cubs and their neighbors from Wisconsin.
Willson Contreras took umbrage to being hit by a couple pitches in the opening series at Wrigley Field and was fined $7,500 by MLB for stalking toward Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger after the second hit by pitch, precipitating the clearing of both benches. On Wednesday he was hit again — and he answered with the go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, signaling for Brewers fans to “shut up” while putting an index finger to his lips while rounding the bases.
The Cubs were 0-5 when trailing entering the seventh inning before Wednesday’s 3-2 comeback win, their biggest of the young season.
But they’re still looking for some offense after a historically bad start. The Cubs head into today’s game with a .167 average, worst in baseball, and the lowest average for an 11-game stretch in team history. They’ve scored only 32 runs, averaging less than three per game, and are ahead of only the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, both of whom who have played fewer games due to COVID-19 postponements.
The Cubs also are striking out in 28.9 % of their at-bats, with Javier Báez at an astonishing 41.9 % rate and Joe Pederson at 35.9 %.
“I know you guys are always looking for answers about our hitting and stats,” Contreras said. “It’s only 11 games. ... To find an early answer for that, for each game, isn’t available right now. I know our lineup is really good.”
Contreras continues to be the focal point of the rivalry and has bad blood with the Brewers for years. He said Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is a good friend, “and I told him I know you guys are not trying to hit me, but bro, that’s something that frustrates any player, and I’m trying to take care of myself.”
Contreras added that being hit in the head “could be the end of my career” and said he recalled a player who made his debut with the Marlins that got hit in the head by the first pitch he saw and never played again. He seemed to be referring to a memorable incident in Cubs history when rookie outfielder Adam Greenberg was hit in the head in his first plate appearance against the then-Florida Marlins on July 9, 2005, basically ending his major-league career before it began.
Greenberg eventually struggled when returning to the minors and never made it back to the majors until the Marlins gave him a one-day contract at the end of the 2012 season as a publicity stunt. Marlins manager Ozzie Guillén gave Greenberg one at-bat, and though Greenberg struck out, he was in the record books with an official at-bat.
“That’s scary,” Contreras said of the incident. “I’m not trying to blame (the Brewers). I’m just trying to protect myself.”
Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera allegedly tried to hit Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff with a fastball that sailed behind his back. Contreras and a heated Woodruff had a conversation in the batters box and warnings were issued. But Contreras said he “didn’t know anything about it.”
He told Marquee Sports Network he was not looking to start a fight and if the Cubs were looking to hit someone, they would’ve chose a position players. Woodruff said “it is what it is,” adding he didn’t intentionally throw at Contreras.
“I think they picked the wrong guy to throw at,” Contreras said. “But that was a message sent and man, there’s a lot more games coming up. Who knows what’s going to happen?”