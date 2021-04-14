Chicago Cubs look to take the series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers after another wild game between the rivals

The Cubs also are striking out in 28.9 % of their at-bats, with Javier Báez at an astonishing 41.9 % rate and Joe Pederson at 35.9 %.

“I know you guys are always looking for answers about our hitting and stats,” Contreras said. “It’s only 11 games. ... To find an early answer for that, for each game, isn’t available right now. I know our lineup is really good.”

Contreras continues to be the focal point of the rivalry and has bad blood with the Brewers for years. He said Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is a good friend, “and I told him I know you guys are not trying to hit me, but bro, that’s something that frustrates any player, and I’m trying to take care of myself.”

Contreras added that being hit in the head “could be the end of my career” and said he recalled a player who made his debut with the Marlins that got hit in the head by the first pitch he saw and never played again. He seemed to be referring to a memorable incident in Cubs history when rookie outfielder Adam Greenberg was hit in the head in his first plate appearance against the then-Florida Marlins on July 9, 2005, basically ending his major-league career before it began.