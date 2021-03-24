Chicago Cubs minor league player receives positive COVID-19 test, forcing club to ensure ‘everything’s clean’ and go through contact tracing

A Chicago Cubs minor league player received a positive COVID-19 test.

Cubs manager David Ross shared the news during his Zoom availability Wednesday afternoon but did not disclose the name of the player. The team went through contact tracing protocols and “everything’s clean,” Ross said. Everybody who was in the vicinity of the positive player has been tested multiple times and received negative results.

The Cubs have largely navigated the past 5 1/2 weeks without COVID-related issues. The main hiccup occurred two weeks ago when right-hander Pedro Strop was forced to stay away from the complex after breaking COVID protocols but returned after missing a few days; there were no subsequent issues from Strop potentially being exposed and bringing it into camp from dining indoors with two Cleveland Indians players.

MLB players and staff wear bracelets — similar to what is being worn in the NBA — that help with contact tracing when there is a positive test. Ross wears his on his ankle. He explained how everyone receives the white bracelet when arriving each day. The data from the bracelets is valuable when there is a positive test.

“They all kind of communicate with each other in a program that if somebody happens to test positive they’re able to go to this program and see who’s been around who and it saves the trainers and guys a lot of work and a lot of phone calls,” Ross said. “They can call in the guys and see how much time they actually had it. It shows the time how much they are around each other, how far away, who’s been around who for any length of time. I know one of our trainers was very thankful for that device when we had a positive (test).”

