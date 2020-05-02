Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester says he’s willing to adjust to salvage the 2020 season: ‘I just want to play baseball’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Jon Lester doesn’t care for pitch counts or spin rates.

But the Chicago Cubs left-hander is willing to play under new rules if the 2020 Major League Baseball season can be salvaged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re talking about this season and this season only in order for us to play, then we have to make some adjustments to things if they want to get as many games in as they possibly can,” Lester said Friday on ESPN-AM 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy” show. “They’ve got to alter some things. With the social distancing and all this other stuff going on, I’ve heard talks about the robot umpires.

“If we’re playing, great. We’ll do what we need to do to make adjustments for what we need to do as far as this year. Going forward, hopefully it would go back to the old way as far as normal umpires and normal games with no ties. We all have to make exceptions for us to be able to get games in this year if we want that to happen. That’s OK with me. I just want to play baseball.”