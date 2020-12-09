Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish earns All-MLB 1st team selection

Yu Darvish won’t receive a letterman’s jacket, but the Chicago Cubs ace earned the distinction of being one of five pitchers named to the All-MLB first team announced Wednesday night.

Darvish, whose eight wins led the National League, posted a 2.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 innings. He joined this year’s Cy Young Award winners, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer and Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber in the field. The New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried rounded out the list.

The first- and second-team selections are chosen by 50% fan vote and 50% expert panel.

Fried was one of three Braves players selected to the first team, joining first baseman Freddie Freeman and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0