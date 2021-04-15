Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera is suspended 3 games for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, and manager David Ross gets a 1-game ban

Contreras again expressed frustration Tuesday at continuing to be hit. He said he was fined $7,500 last week for violating COVID-19 protocols following his reaction on April 6 to another hit by pitch from a Brewers pitcher.

It marked back-to-back games Contreras was hit with a pitch during last week’s series at Wrigley Field. Brewers reliever Devin Williams hit Contreras in the head, though he was able to stay in the game. Then reliever Brad Boxberger drilled him in the arm the next night. The latter on April 6 resulted in both benches emptying as a heated Contreras yelled at Boxberger and the Brewers dugout while holding up two fingers.

Contreras got the last word in Tuesday’s win with his go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning. He didn’t hold back his emotions, emphatically tossing his bat toward the Cubs dugout and twice shushed Brewers fans as he rounded the bases.

“It feels good to shut up people,” Contreras said. “If you want to boo me, boo me. I don’t really care. But don’t get sensitive when I do something like that. That’s something they have to understand. It is a game. ... After tonight we sent a message: They picked the wrong guy to throw at. That was a message sent.

“There’s a lot more games coming up. Who knows what’s going to happen.”

