Chicago Cubs roster outlook for 2021: Who will return and who will be gone?
Chicago Cubs roster outlook for 2021: Who will return and who will be gone?

Cubs White Sox Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Billy Hamilton, right, celebrates with Cameron Maybin after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox Sunday in Chicago.

 Randy Reinhardt

The Chicago Cubs won the National League Central for the third time in five seasons, returning to the playoffs in David Ross' first year as manager. But the Miami Marlins swept them in a best-of-three wild-card series for another early postseason exit.

Team President Theo Epstein emphasized in his season-ending news conference that at least some changes to the Cubs roster would be “necessary.” Here’s a look at who likely will return in 2021 and who probably will be gone.

Pitchers

Yu Darvish

Status: Signed through 2023.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Based on the last 1/2 seasons, Darvish is a bargain with three seasons and $59 million left on his contract. No many pitchers can dominate with a vast repertoire of pitches.

Kyle Hendricks

Pirates Cubs Baseball

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo right, celebrates with teammate Jon Lester at home plate after hitting a grand slam while Albert Almora Jr. second from left, and David Bote left, watch during the third inning of Friday's 17-8 rout of the Pirates on Friday in Chicago. 

Status: Signed through 2023.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Hendricks is dependable and is pitching deeper into games. His contract also gives the Cubs cost certainty for three more seasons.

Jon Lester

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? This is predicated on whether the Cubs can acquire at least one dependable starter via trade. The Cubs are expected to buy him out for $10 million and try to work out an agreement with him for 2021.

Cardinals Cubs Baseball

The Cubs' David Bote, right, high-fives Kris Bryant (17) after he scores against the Cardinals during the fifth inning Sunday in Chicago. 

Alec Mills

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Mills developed into a capable starter at the back end of the rotation. He will need to improve against left-handed hitters but has shown a strong desire to learn.

Adbert Alzolay

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? His last two appearances -- 15 strikeouts in nine innings -- give him a strong opportunity to earn the fifth spot in the rotation. He could elevate quickly if he stays healthy while maintaining a devastating slider.

Tyler Chatwood

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The Cubs received only snippets of Chatwood’s potential because of control problems and injuries. He likely will get more guaranteed work with another team.

Jose Quintana

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Quintana would be a perfect fit with the White Sox, with whom he gained a majority of his success. What’s more disappointing, that Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease could blossom into All-Stars or Quintana didn’t provide enough consistency with the Cubs?

Cardinals Cubs Baseball

Chicago's David Bote, center, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, right, during the fifth inning Sunday in Chicago.

Craig Kimbrel

Status: Signed through 2022.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Kimbrel’s rebound in September was reminiscent of his dominant seasons with the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs might keep him -- as long as they contend.

Jeremy Jeffress

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Jeffress will follow several veteran relievers -- Jesse Chavez, Brandon Kintzler, Steve Cishek -- who moved on for greater guarantees.

Rowan Wick

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Rockies Cubs Baseball

The Cubs' David Bote watches his three-run double against the Rockies during the sixth inning of a June game in Chicago. Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

Why? A left oblique injury stunted some of his development. If Jeffress doesn’t return, Wick will play a larger role in late-inning situations.

Kyle Ryan

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Ryan could be an arbitration victim. His ground-ball rate and velocity dipped and he never got untracked after his arrival to summer training was delayed by a technicality.

Jason Adam

Theo Epstein is staying with Chicago Cubs — for now

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? One of the better discoveries of the 2020 season. Adam made the most of his time at the South Bend Alternate Site and possessed one of the sharpest curves in the bullpen.

Ryan Tepera

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Manager David Ross quickly admitted he was wrong to cut Tepera from the opening-day roster, and Tepera displayed a sharp slider once he was recalled from South Bend, Ind.

Duane Underwood Jr.

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Although Underwood’s home-run rate was high, he made enough improvements to earn another look.

Dan Winkler

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? He could be another arbitration victim after a rebound season. Posted a 2.95 ERA but created many high-wire situations.

Brad Wieck

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Cubs try to move on from 'terrible feeling'

Why? Wieck has plenty of upside that was sidetracked by a heart flutter in spring training and right hamstring and left knee injuries.

Colin Rea

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Rea will continue to fill a swing role similar to what was projected last season for Alec Mills.

Andrew Chafin

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Chafin will explore free agency for the first time. A left finger injury that sidelined him until the final week of the season shouldn’t affect his value.

Rex Brothers

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Manager David Ross is a big supporter of Brothers, who has been hampered by control problems but has a 95-mph fastball.

Catchers

Willson Contreras

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? The Cubs should be in no rush to trade Contreras, who is under control for two more seasons and was one of the few players to show improvement in September.

Victor Caratini

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Caratini continues to handle Yu Darvish well, but he didn’t show much power at the plate.

Josh Phegley

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Miguel Amaya gained experience at the South Bend/, Ind., alternate site and could be a call-up if Contreras or Caratini is injured.

Infielders

Anthony Rizzo

Status: $16.5 million team option for 2021.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? What he lacked in production was offset by plenty of leadership under Ross' encouragement. Look for his contract status to be resolved well before he becomes a free agent after next season.

Jason Kipnis

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The COVID-19 pandemic cut into his homecoming. But Cubs need to see more of Nico Hoerner.

David Bote

Status: Signed through 2024.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? He’s one of team’s best fastball hitters who is on a team-friendly contract. He thrives on a versatile role.

Nico Hoerner

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Playing time mysteriously reduced late in the season. He won’t be known as power hitter, but his contact rate will improve.

Kris Bryant

Status: Arbitration eligible.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Bryant is an unfair target because he tried to play through injuries and an incorrect report said he turned down a $200 million contract offer. Nevertheless, the Cubs have too many holes to fill with free agency looming for Bryant.

Javier Baez

Status: Arbitration eligible.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? An uncertain financial landscape puts his long-term future with the team in question. An increase in strikeout rate was alarming. His strong preference to stay lends hope for a long-term future with the team.

Ildemaro Vargas

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The Cubs have plenty of infield versatility at the major-league level and depth in the minors, which make Vargas expendable.

Outfielders

Jason Heyward

Status: Signed through 2023.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Heyward’s production matched his leadership skills this season. He played another sound right field.

Ian Happ

Status: Under team control.

Will he return in 2021? Yes.

Why? Happ saved the offense from becoming flat-out brutal. Analytics weren’t kind to his defense in center field, but he never cost the Cubs any games.

Kyle Schwarber

Status: Arbitration eligible.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Schwarber seems to fit with the New York Yankees, who need for a left-handed slugger. His 29.5% strikeout rate was troubling.

Albert Almora Jr.

Status: Arbitration eligible.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? Almora lost playing time to Happ and never received enough at-bats to find a groove with a new stance. He could benefit from change of scenery.

Jose Martinez

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The trade-deadline acquisition addressed a need that he didn’t fulfill from the right side. The Cubs will look for left-handed hitter with a high-contact rate.

Cameron Maybin

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The veteran received rave reviews from teammates during his short stint after his trade-deadline acquisition.

Billy Hamilton

Status: Free agent.

Will he return in 2021? No.

Why? The Cubs desperately need his speed, but hitting is a greater priority.

Most memorable Cubs players

