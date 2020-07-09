Chicago Cubs to open the 2021 season against the Pirates on April 1 and will face the AL Central in interleague play for the 3rd straight year
0 comments

Chicago Cubs to open the 2021 season against the Pirates on April 1 and will face the AL Central in interleague play for the 3rd straight year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SHCRTS-CHICAGO-CUBS-TO-OPEN-THE-4-TB.jpg

Cubs pitcher Dan Winkler throws from the mound during a workout at Wrigley Field on July 8, 2020.

 John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Cubs will see a lot of the American League Central over the next 15 months.

In addition to playing 20 of their 60 regular-season games this year against AL Central teams, the Cubs will face the division again in interleague play in 2021, according to the schedule released Thursday. It will mark the third consecutive season in which they’ll face their geographical counterparts from the AL.

The Cubs open the 2021 season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 1, 3-4) and Milwaukee Brewers (April 5-7). They won’t oppose the National League Central-rival St. Louis Cardinals until a three-game series May 21-23 at Busch Stadium, with the Cardinals visiting Wrigley Field from June 11-13.

The Cubs will play host to the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox on Aug. 6-8 before visiting Guaranteed Rate Field for a three-game series Aug. 27-29.

The 2021 season concludes with a three-game series against the Pirates from Sept. 28-30 at PNC Park.

The Cubs are scheduled to open the pandemic-shortened 2020 season June 24 against the Brewers.

___

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News