Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa expected to plead guilty to reckless driving at Monday’s hearing

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to plead guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing Monday in Arizona.
La Russa, 76, originally was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest.
He is scheduled to submit fingerprints to the court, sign paperwork and appear telephonically in the Kyrene Justice Court, according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts. The judge may accept or reject the plea.
According to a copy of the plea agreement obtained Dec. 14 by the Chicago Tribune, La Russa agreed to plead guilty to the Class 2 misdemeanor. He “shall serve one day in jail,” the document reads, and “the state has no objection to work release or home detention if the defendant qualifies.”
The document also states “the defendant shall reimburse all incarceration costs” and “the defendant shall complete 20 hours of community restitution.”
ESPN first reported the original charges Nov. 10, less than two weeks after the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring. A Sox spokesman said at the time of the report the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa on Oct. 29.
As part of a Nov. 12 statement, the Sox said, “Once his case reaches resolution in the courts, we will have more to say. The White Sox understand the seriousness of these charges.”
It was the second known DUI arrest for La Russa, who was arrested in March 2007 in Jupiter, Fla., after he was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle running and in park at a stop sign. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later.
Winning Combo: Molina and Wainwright, 'forever linked' as Cardinals greats, race time for another title
The battery of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright has defined an era of Cardinals baseball, and their story, their families’ story, and what could be one last dash for a title together set the stage for the shortened 2020 season.
Goldschmidt finds connections through books
This is not the usual sports story. From conversations between a writer still unsteady when writing about himself and a player still relatively new to St. Louis came a story that began in my notebook as this note, “Goldschmidt’s Book Club?”
'A true baseball gentleman': After four decades, a Cardinals scout returns his radar gun amid changing landscape
A scout coming off the road after 40 years as an unsung but influential member of the Cardinals’ organization is a story any year. But this tribute to Mike Roberts had to be more. This is a story about a great scout — and baseball’s reckoning with a changing industry.
Going the distance with Cardinals: Scenes of history, hope through 14 states, 7,168 miles
Pieced together from journal entries, postcards, and notes jotted on napkins, this a personal travelogue of what it was like covering the Cardinals, from street level and at a distance, during a pandemic. It’s one of the hardest stories I’ve ever written, and the tone had to be just right.
Brebbia's merry band of 'misfits' shocks the world, upends favored Team Waino in tournament
Finishing on a fun note from a day probably long forgotten, weeks before spring training closed, and yet it’s a story like this that captures the joy, the humor, and the unexpected that can happen on a ball field in February. This is why writing about baseball is such a blast.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!