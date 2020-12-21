Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa expected to plead guilty to reckless driving at Monday’s hearing

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to plead guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing Monday in Arizona.

La Russa, 76, originally was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest.

He is scheduled to submit fingerprints to the court, sign paperwork and appear telephonically in the Kyrene Justice Court, according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts. The judge may accept or reject the plea.

According to a copy of the plea agreement obtained Dec. 14 by the Chicago Tribune, La Russa agreed to plead guilty to the Class 2 misdemeanor. He “shall serve one day in jail,” the document reads, and “the state has no objection to work release or home detention if the defendant qualifies.”

The document also states “the defendant shall reimburse all incarceration costs” and “the defendant shall complete 20 hours of community restitution.”

ESPN first reported the original charges Nov. 10, less than two weeks after the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring. A Sox spokesman said at the time of the report the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa on Oct. 29.