Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa received the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of spring training
Count Tony La Russa among the veteran managers to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chicago White Sox skipper said he had both shots before camp started.

“It goes with being a senior citizen, so you have to take advantage,” the 76-year-old La Russa said during a conference call after Saturday’s workout in Glendale, Ariz.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, 71, recently said he’s been vaccinated.

La Russa gave credit to head athletic trainer James Kruk and the Sox training staff for their role in the team’s health and safety protocols.

“It’s obvious MLB is making every effort as we’ve started to keep it going (with the) minimum of interruptions, so, it’s a subject here,” La Russa said. “Our training staff, run by James Kruk, has been outstanding trying to follow protocols, (and) give the coaching staff the information we need.

“I think realistically, you have to have a consistent message about your responsibility as a teammate to follow the protocols, to avoid the virus, whether it’s for your team, family or your personal family or your members of society. It’s something that will be a priority in our camp and throughout the season.”

