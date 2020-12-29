Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik will try to balance basketball, volleyball and track in 2021

CLINTON — When high school sports return to Illinois in 2021, there might not be enough hours in the day for Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik.
The Maroons junior standout in basketball, volleyball, and track and field will have a busy spring and summer with just a handful of days off between her three sports.
Based on the IHSA modified schedule approved in July, Cyrulik would have had just four days where when she wasn’t a part of a sports season. Basketball would have been up first (Nov. 16-Feb. 13), then volleyball (Feb. 15-May 1) and finally track and field (May 3-June 26). With Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker moving basketball to spring, the timing is getting more complicated.
“Yes, it will be very busy if they are all together at the same time. I really figured everything was going to be normal for my junior year and I was really looking forward to having a good season,” Cyrulik said. “I really thought we were going to have (basketball) at the end of this year but now we're looking for 2021, hopefully.”
If push came to shove and competing in two sports simultaneously isn’t a realistic possibility, Cryulik would pick basketball over volleyball.
“I would definitely be up to try to play them all at once but if they have to run into each other, for me, it has always been basketball,” she said.
Enjoyed my visit yesterday at Illinois Wesleyan! Thank you Coach Smith! @IWUWomensBball pic.twitter.com/4agVlTXx7d— Mallory Cyrulik (@mallory_cyrulik) August 11, 2020
Cyrulik is in the middle taking basketball recruiting visits, including a recent stop at Illinois Wesleyan.
“I went up to visit some of their practices (at Wesleyan) and I got to watch those. I virtually visited Illinois College and I was able to go up to Eureka College and visit their school, too,” she said. “It was definitely exciting to see what it's like and going to visit and seeing how it is in the upper level.”
A strong junior season is typically key for athletes hoping to make a big splash in recruiting, and the delay in the basketball season has slowed things down for Cyrulik and other athletes.
“I think it has hurt my recruiting a little bit but I think it has done that for everyone as well,” she said. “I think what is hurting us right now is the coaches are not getting to watch games, besides what we had last year for our film. But I was lucky to have a pretty good freshman and sophomore season so I'm hoping that we can still have a little more of (this season) to get the recruiting back to normal and get the coaches to see more games.”
Cyrulik credited her time with her basketball club team — the Illinois Valley Warriors out of Spring Valley — with improving her game and helping her reach college coaches outside of the region.
"It has definitely made me a better player, playing with people who are tougher. I think it is also brought in more recruiting for me from everywhere and not just Central Illinois," she said. "I think it has also pushed me to work harder and experience more of the game in the toughness of the girls. Overall, it is a just a great time."
Over the summer with Illinois clubs shut down, the team headed out of state for some tournament competition.
"I loved playing with them this summer and it was awesome. All the girls got along and we actually played really hard," Cyrulik said. "I love how every weekend we would be over in Indiana and play as a group. We are going to have tryouts in January, so I'm looking forward to playing this next summer again."
As high school basketball practices are on hold until sometime in 2021, Cyrulik and some of her Maroons teammates meet up for pickup games.
"I've been going to the YMCA every week and have been scrimmaging and getting our shots up against (players from the Clinton boys team)," she said. "It is fun to get scrimmages going and we try to lift twice a week so we've been active trying to stay in good shape."
As a sophomore, Cyrulik averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds and she is looking for even stronger performances this season — if she gets a chance to take the court with her Clinton teammates.
"Right now, I am working on finishing harder at the rim and I think club has definitely helped me with that. I'm also trying to get more shots up and have stronger layups," she said. "I'm trying to believe (that a season will happen) and still hang in there. I think that if it does, it will only happen for like a month or so and we will just get a couple games in there and have a shorter season.
"I'm really excited to play with this new team at Clinton, getting some of the freshman in there and working with the seniors. I think we're going to have a good season and I'm really looking forward to being on the court and playing with them again."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten