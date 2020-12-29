Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik will try to balance basketball, volleyball and track in 2021

If push came to shove and competing in two sports simultaneously isn’t a realistic possibility, Cryulik would pick basketball over volleyball.

“I would definitely be up to try to play them all at once but if they have to run into each other, for me, it has always been basketball,” she said.

Cyrulik is in the middle taking basketball recruiting visits, including a recent stop at Illinois Wesleyan.

“I went up to visit some of their practices (at Wesleyan) and I got to watch those. I virtually visited Illinois College and I was able to go up to Eureka College and visit their school, too,” she said. “It was definitely exciting to see what it's like and going to visit and seeing how it is in the upper level.”

A strong junior season is typically key for athletes hoping to make a big splash in recruiting, and the delay in the basketball season has slowed things down for Cyrulik and other athletes.