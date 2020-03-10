Clock is ticking for the Bears to decide if Leonard Floyd is worth $13.2 million this season

Cutting Floyd would not be a controversial move from the standpoint that he hasn’t played up to his draft status as the ninth overall pick in 2016 when the Bears traded up to get him, presumably to prevent the Giants from taking him. The last thing the team wants to do is to turn him loose and then watch his career take off elsewhere. Floyd has played under two defensive staffs now and has blossomed as a consistent edge rusher.

Pace has already had one top-10 pick leave. Wide receiver Kevin White, the No. 7 overall pick in 2015, appeared in only 14 games, producing 25 receptions and no touchdowns. He left after the 2018 season when his contract expired. While Floyd will surely find a market if he enters free agency, White is out of football after being cut by the Cardinals last August.

Embattled quarterback Mitch Trubisky and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are Pace’s only other first-round picks on the roster. The Bears declined to say if they will exercise the QB’s fifth-year option and that could be with the goal of making them appear open to all possibilities at the position. A decision on that option is not due until late May, and the team’s pursuit of a veteran option in free agency or via trade will be the biggest offseason news for the Bears.