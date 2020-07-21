Anthony Silkwood traverses journey from the Marine Corps to the mound at the Corn Crib

“It also matured me very quickly. I joined at 19 and was driving a multi-million dollar piece of equipment.”

Silkwood learned the basics of being a tank crewman at Georgia’s Fort Benning. He became a tank gunner and left the Marines as a tank commander with the rank of sergeant.

The physical demands of the Marine Corps also transformed Silkwood. Leaving high school at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, he currently checks in at 6-3, 225.

“I was an absolute late bloomer,” he said. “I grew late.”

Silkwood's love for baseball was rekindled when a group of Marines participated in a Home Run for Heroes game at High Point University in North Carolina.

“We had batting practice and ate with the team before the game,” said Silkwood. “I threw 83-84 (mph) in the game. I was missing the game, and that make me want to play even more.”

While preparing to leave the Marines, Silkwood began contacting college baseball programs. Most ignored him or turned him down, but John Wood Community College in Quincy gave him a chance.

After a season at John Wood, Silkwood transferred to Parkland College in Champaign but did not pitch that season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.