Anthony Silkwood traverses journey from the Marine Corps to the mound at the Corn Crib

NORMAL — Anthony Silkwood’s senior baseball season at Alton Marquette High School was a memorable one.
Yet Silkwood remembers it more from what he didn’t do than what he accomplished.
“Honestly, I was good until my senior year. Then I wasn't,” he said. “I didn’t try hard. I didn’t practice during non practice time. My effort was minimum, and I got passed up. I was an average player.”
Silkwood’s next move changed his life.
“Thirteen weeks of it,” he said of basic training in the United States Marine Corps, “fixed me up pretty quickly.”
Five years in the Marines and a vagabond college career has Silkwood pitching for the Gems in the Kernels Collegiate League this summer at the Corn Crib and on his way to play for national powerhouse Louisville this fall.
Silkwood was based out of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and part of the second tank battalion. He was deployed to the Middle East for nine months in 2014 and served in Oman, Jordan, and the Arabian Penisula.
“The biggest thing being in a tank is to make the tank work the way it’s supposed to. Everybody has a job to do,” Silkwood said. “It makes you realize you have to work as a team to make it happen. That obviously transfers to baseball.
“It also matured me very quickly. I joined at 19 and was driving a multi-million dollar piece of equipment.”
Silkwood learned the basics of being a tank crewman at Georgia’s Fort Benning. He became a tank gunner and left the Marines as a tank commander with the rank of sergeant.
The physical demands of the Marine Corps also transformed Silkwood. Leaving high school at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, he currently checks in at 6-3, 225.
“I was an absolute late bloomer,” he said. “I grew late.”
Silkwood's love for baseball was rekindled when a group of Marines participated in a Home Run for Heroes game at High Point University in North Carolina.
“We had batting practice and ate with the team before the game,” said Silkwood. “I threw 83-84 (mph) in the game. I was missing the game, and that make me want to play even more.”
While preparing to leave the Marines, Silkwood began contacting college baseball programs. Most ignored him or turned him down, but John Wood Community College in Quincy gave him a chance.
After a season at John Wood, Silkwood transferred to Parkland College in Champaign but did not pitch that season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
“If he never threw a pitch at Parkland, he was still great to have around,” said Jon Goebel, the head coach at Parkland who also coaches the Gems. “He comes with a certain level of immediate respect for what he’s done for our country in his Marine career. The level of discipline and commitment you look for in your players, he’s already done those things on a much grander scale than baseball.”
His rehabilitation complete and an associates degree in hand, Silkwood transferred to Division I Western Carolina where matters “didn’t work out the way I intended to” in 2019.
Wanting to reset his baseball career, Silkwood returned to Parkland, where he allowed no earned runs and two hits while striking out seven in six innings before COVID-19 halted the season.
Louisville had scouted two other Parkland pitchers but did not contact Silkwood until after play had stopped.
“They didn’t ever see me pitch. It seemed like it came out of the blue,” said the 27-year-old Silkwood. “It happened very quickly. Coach (recruiting coordinator Eric) Snider told me everything I needed to do. It happened very quickly. It was definitely a cool experience. The first day of class is Aug. 17.”
Silkwood has two years of college eligibility remaining. The right-hander is trying to tune up in the Kernels Collegiate League and has worked five innings over two appearances.
“His first outing he was 88-90 (mph). When he’s full go, he’s 90-93 with good sink and a good slider,” Goebel said. “He’s trying to work his way back to full performance. He wants to report to Louisville ready to go. He’s gone through a lot physically, so he’s a maintenance freak with his body. That’s something he’ll always have to battle.”
Silkwood only pitches in the KCL on Wednesdays because he committed to coach a Champaign 15-under travel team before the league was formed.
“I’ve got a lot of work to do. A lot of people in the league have stuff to work through,” said Silkwood. “I’m working on making better pitches and reevaluating where I was at and where I need to be. I wouldn’t say it’s rust, it’s getting back to the competitiveness we’ve missed. It’s been an absolute blast.”
