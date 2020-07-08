Austin Simpson, Trevor Minder homer for CornBelters in 7-2 win over Gems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Home runs by Austin Simpson and Trevor Minder combined with the two-hit pitching of Quinn Gudaitis and Caleb Buehrle powered the CornBelters to a 7-2 victory over the Gems in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib on Wednesday.

In late night action, the Bobcats (2-3) faced the Hoots (3-2). Please visit Pantagraph.com for results.

Gudaitis fanned four in three hitless innings of work while Buehrle fanned six in four innings. A two-run single by Bobby Barnard in the second inning got the Belters (5-1) going. He finished with two of his team’s six hits.

The Belters pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the third when Simpson homered. In the Belters’ four-run fourth, Minder homered with Barnard and Kai Moody on base.

Gems starter Anthony Silkwood took the loss after allowing three runs and three hits in three innings. The Gems record dipped to 1-5.

PHOTOS: Day 2 of Kernels Collegiate League play

