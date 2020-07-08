You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Austin Simpson, Trevor Minder homer for CornBelters in 7-2 win over Gems
0 comments

Austin Simpson, Trevor Minder homer for CornBelters in 7-2 win over Gems

{{featured_button_text}}
Normal CornBelters logo

NORMAL — Home runs by Austin Simpson and Trevor Minder combined with the two-hit pitching of Quinn Gudaitis and Caleb Buehrle powered the CornBelters to a 7-2 victory over the Gems in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib on Wednesday.

In late night action, the Bobcats (2-3) faced the Hoots (3-2). Please visit Pantagraph.com for results.

Gudaitis fanned four in three hitless innings of work while Buehrle fanned six in four innings. A two-run single by Bobby Barnard in the second inning got the Belters (5-1) going. He finished with two of his team’s six hits.

The Belters pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the third when Simpson homered. In the Belters’ four-run fourth, Minder homered with Barnard and Kai Moody on base.

Gems starter Anthony Silkwood took the loss after allowing three runs and three hits in three innings. The Gems record dipped to 1-5.

PHOTOS: Day 2 of Kernels Collegiate League play

+1 
Quinn Gudaitis head shot 2020

Gudaitis
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News