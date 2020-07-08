Austin Simpson, Trevor Minder homer for CornBelters in 7-2 win over Gems

Return to homepage ×
NORMAL — Home runs by Austin Simpson and Trevor Minder combined with the two-hit pitching of Quinn Gudaitis and Caleb Buehrle powered the CornBelters to a 7-2 victory over the Gems in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib on Wednesday.
In late night action, the Bobcats (2-3) faced the Hoots (3-2).
Pantagraph.com for results.
Gudaitis fanned four in three hitless innings of work while Buehrle fanned six in four innings. A two-run single by Bobby Barnard in the second inning got the Belters (5-1) going. He finished with two of his team’s six hits.
The Belters pushed their advantage to 3-0 in the third when Simpson homered. In the Belters’ four-run fourth, Minder homered with Barnard and Kai Moody on base.
Gems starter Anthony Silkwood took the loss after allowing three runs and three hits in three innings. The Gems record dipped to 1-5.
PHOTOS: Day 2 of Kernels Collegiate League play
070320-blm-spt-7kcl
Bobcats starter Ryan Rhoda delivers from the mound to a Hoots batter during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-10kcl
Hoots' Jeremy Gaines slides into second base safely during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-14kcl
Bobcats' Jordan Veldman is late on throwing to first to get Hoots' Braedon Blackford out during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-5kcl
Hoots' Jeremy Gaines walks in a run during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-13kcl
Hoots' Luke Cheng sits in the dugout while watching his team play the Bobcats in their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-1kcl
Hoots' Austin Cain lines a base hit during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib. The Hoots went on to win, 10-5.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-11kcl
Bobcats first baseman Jake McCaw fields a grounder during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-3kcl
Hoots starter Mason Burns winds up a pitch during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-6kcl
Bobcats' Tyler Thierry hits during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-8kcl
Bobcats manager Jake Wegner watches a batter during their Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-4kcl
Bobcats' first baseman Jake McCaw stretches for a catch to force out Hoots' Broghan O'Connor during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-9kcl
Bobcats' Aidan Huggins talks with a teammate during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-2kcl
Bobcats' Austin Biehl fields a hit during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
070320-blm-spt-12kcl
Hoots' Austin Cain (12) is greeted by teammates (from left) Tyson Hays, Charlie Allison and Austin Collinson after Cain hit a three-run homer during their Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
